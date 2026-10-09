How to Watch Bills vs. Rams: MNF TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, October 12, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Bills are 3-1 after a 29-26 loss at New England in Week 4. The Rams are 2-2 after a 24-20 win at Philadelphia.

The Rams have one of the league’s best passing games, ranking second at 290.3 yards per game. The risk for them is holding onto the football, with a minus-5 turnover margin that is tied for 26th. They have allowed 20.8 points per game.

Buffalo can score in two ways. The Bills rank sixth in rushing at 139.0 yards per game, and Josh Allen has seven of his 13 touchdowns on the ground. The defense has allowed 26.8 points per game.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites over the Bills, with a total of 54.5 and a moneyline of -179 for the Rams and +149 for the Bills.

How to Watch Bills vs. Rams

When: Monday, October 12, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Buffalo is 3-1 with a quarterback who is both its passer and its short-yardage runner. Josh Allen has 13 touchdowns, seven of them rushing, and leads the Bills with 78 points. He has thrown for 1,039 yards, and he finished with 253 in the 29-26 loss to New England on Oct. 4.

Los Angeles has allowed 83 points through four games, 20.75 per game. Los Angeles has to account for both the pass and the keeper on every down.

The Bills rank sixth in the NFL at 139.0 rushing yards per game, and James Cook III is the biggest reason. He has 421 yards on 70 carries, 6.0 per attempt, and has scored a rushing touchdown in three of Buffalo’s four games. He ran for 75 yards against New England on Oct. 4.

Los Angeles has a turnover margin of minus-5, tied for 26th in the NFL. Extra possessions would mean more carries for Cook.

With Matthew Stafford leading a passing offense that ranks second in the NFL at 290.3 yards per game, Puka Nacua is the receiver the Rams look for most when he is on the field. He has 14 catches for 199 yards in two games and had nine catches for 125 yards in the 24-20 win at Philadelphia on Oct. 4.

Buffalo has allowed 107 points through four games, 26.75 per game. That number leaves room for Nacua to keep getting targets.

Kyren Williams has given Los Angeles steady ground production, with 294 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries, 5.4 per attempt. He ran for 80 yards at Philadelphia on Oct. 4 and has at least 80 in each of the last three games.

Buffalo’s turnover margin is minus-2, tied for 20th in the NFL. The Rams’ 11th-ranked ground game, at 126.8 yards per game, gives Williams a way to keep the ball and shorten the game.

Bills vs. Rams Odds

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