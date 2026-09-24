National Football League
How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
National Football League

How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 27, 2026 7:49 a.m. ET

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 27, 2026 from Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA. Cincinnati is 2-0 after a win over Houston and Pittsburgh lost to New England last week.

Cincinnati averages 26.5 points per game and converts 44.8 percent of third downs. Pittsburgh averages 11.5 points with 175 passing yards per game and ranks 31st in third-down conversion.

Cincinnati has 8 sacks and a league-best plus-3 turnover margin. Pittsburgh allows 16.5 points per game with 3 interceptions and averages 74.5 rushing yards per game.

The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites over the Steelers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers

  • When: Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Cincinnati needs its passing game to keep carrying the offense, and Burrow has delivered. He leads the Bengals with 461 yards and three touchdowns through two games, and Cincinnati is averaging 26.5 points while converting 44.8 percent of its third downs.

Pittsburgh's defense has allowed 16.5 points a game through two weeks, and Burrow gets a chance to keep that pace going on the road against a unit still finding its footing.

Tee Higgins is riding a hot stretch into this matchup. He caught five passes for 95 yards in last week's win over Houston, and through two games he has eight receptions for 154 yards, a 19.3-yard average per catch.

Pittsburgh's defense has already picked off three passes this season, so ball security on contested throws will matter for Higgins against that secondary. Cincinnati's passing game leans on him to win those looks regardless of coverage.

A Cincinnati defense that already has eight sacks this season, tied for the most in the league, is the next test for a Pittsburgh passing attack that has produced next to nothing so far. Rodgers has thrown for 408 yards and one touchdown through two games, but the Steelers are averaging just 11.5 points and 175 passing yards a game, ranking 29th in passing offense and 31st in third-down conversion at 20 percent.

Rodgers has faced pressure early, and finding rhythm behind a shaky Pittsburgh line remains the challenge this week.

Rico Dowdle's toe injury from last week's loss to New England has left Warren in line for a bigger workload, with Dowdle ruled out for Sunday. Warren is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He turned 11 carries into 43 yards and added two catches for 34 yards in that game, and Pittsburgh is averaging 74.5 rushing yards a game on 3.4 yards per carry this season.

Cincinnati protects the ball at a league-best rate, with a plus-3 turnover margin through two games, so avoiding negative plays and controlling the clock will matter for Warren and Pittsburgh's offense Sunday.

Bengals vs. Steelers Odds

Learn more about the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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