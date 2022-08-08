National Football League How linebacker Anthony Barr fits Cowboys’ defensive scheme 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By David Helman

FOX Sports Dallas Cowboys Writer

OXNARD, Calif. — It has to feel strange going from "The Guy" to "the new guy."



In a world that changes as rapidly as the NFL, Anthony Barr had only ever played for the team that drafted him. The four-time Pro Bowler spent eight years with the Minnesota Vikings, signing three different contracts to remain in purple and gold.

So while it might feel strange to swap out purple for navy blue, Barr is adapting as quickly as possible.



"The guys have been very welcoming," Barr said. "Staff has been great. Obviously, the fans are second to none. I’m just happy to be here and earn my role."

Determining that role is a main topic of conversation. Barr played a lot of off-ball linebacker during those eight seasons in Minnesota, but it’s well-known that he can contribute to a pass rush.

His decision to sign with the Cowboys was based on multiple factors, including the reputation of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.



"I’ve heard nothing but great things about DQ, how he operates," Barr said. "And I think Dallas is a contender, and I want to be on a team that I felt had a chance to win. I want an opportunity to play, play at a high level, and I’m excited to be here."



It might be a short wait to see what exactly Barr can contribute in Quinn’s grand vision. The veteran will start out on the PUP list, as he didn’t go through an offseason program this spring and needs time to acclimate. Barr did say he feels great physically, though, so the ramp-up may happen quickly.

Once he gets there, the Cowboys can start to get an idea of how he fits. Fortunately for them, they’ve got quite a resource in defensive assistant George Edwards, who was Barr’s defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2019 in Minnesota. The two have a strong relationship, though Edwards laughed when asked if that bond was a main reason Barr chose the Cowboys.



"I think, at the end of the day, knowing somebody when you’re going into a new atmosphere and a new locker room is a plus," he said. "But obviously with his talent, he had a lot of options."

Edwards has a good read on how to unlock that talent. During his time with the Vikings, he used Barr as a three-down defender. And while Barr's job might specialize a bit more in Dallas, Edwards said the Cowboys will find they have a player who can do a variety of things.

"No. 1, he can pressure the quarterback. He’s going to affect protection on offense, because there are certain blocking schemes you definitely don’t want to use against him — getting him one-on-one with a back," Edwards said. "He’s a guy that can run in open space, and he can run and cover. Between that, with his size and his physicality when he plays, that’s a big plus. I think that will show as we keep going through this process."

Given the things Quinn was able to do last year with versatile players like Micah Parsons and Jayron Kearse, Barr might be setting himself up for some fun in his second NFL stop.

