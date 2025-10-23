National Football League
How Does Joe Flacco Deal With His Stress? 'Sit At a Restaurant By Myself'
National Football League

How Does Joe Flacco Deal With His Stress? 'Sit At a Restaurant By Myself'

Published Oct. 23, 2025 6:59 p.m. ET

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco has seen it all. 

He's won a Super Bowl. He's playing for his sixth NFL team during an 18-year career. He's a husband and a father to five children. 

That family, though, is not with him in Cincinnati this season. Flacco told reporters on Wednesday that his family has remained in New Jersey, where he was for three seasons with the Jets from 2021-2023, instead of moving to Cleveland, where he started the season. So, how does he deal with it all?

"Go sit at a restaurant by myself," Flacco said during a Wednesday press conference. "That’s pretty enjoyable to do."

Flacco's desire to just enjoy a meal by himself shows how far he's come throughout his time in the NFL. He said he used to look at someone who would do that and ‘feel so bad for that guy you almost want to go join him.’ 

But after being traded midseason between division rivals (the Browns and the Bengals), and being away from his family, Flacco's outlook has clearly changed.

"Now I realize, ‘that guy was in heaven,'" he said.

Flacco is coming off the best game of his season, one that showed he still has plenty left in the tank. He threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-31 win last Thursday against the Steelers. Cincinnati is relying on the 41-year-old veteran until starter Joe Burrow is able to return later in the season from toe surgery.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Another Week, Another New No. 1

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Another Week, Another New No. 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes