How Does Joe Flacco Deal With His Stress? 'Sit At a Restaurant By Myself'

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco has seen it all.

He's won a Super Bowl. He's playing for his sixth NFL team during an 18-year career. He's a husband and a father to five children.

That family, though, is not with him in Cincinnati this season. Flacco told reporters on Wednesday that his family has remained in New Jersey, where he was for three seasons with the Jets from 2021-2023, instead of moving to Cleveland, where he started the season. So, how does he deal with it all?

"Go sit at a restaurant by myself," Flacco said during a Wednesday press conference. "That’s pretty enjoyable to do."

Flacco's desire to just enjoy a meal by himself shows how far he's come throughout his time in the NFL. He said he used to look at someone who would do that and ‘feel so bad for that guy you almost want to go join him.’

But after being traded midseason between division rivals (the Browns and the Bengals), and being away from his family, Flacco's outlook has clearly changed.

"Now I realize, ‘that guy was in heaven,'" he said.

Flacco is coming off the best game of his season, one that showed he still has plenty left in the tank. He threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-31 win last Thursday against the Steelers. Cincinnati is relying on the 41-year-old veteran until starter Joe Burrow is able to return later in the season from toe surgery.