Herd Hierarchy Week 10: Are the Rams or Eagles the Best NFC Team?

Has Josh Allen solidified himself as the NFL's best quarterback? Did the Rams do enough to solidify themselves as the best NFC team? Or is there another squad that still owns the conference?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy." Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's most recent top 10 after an exciting weekend of football in Week 9 and as we head into Week 10.

Herd Hierarchy for Week 10: Lions and Chiefs fall, Who will be on top?

"Howie Roseman's made a couple of deals at the deadline. … They are very good in one-score games. And when Saquon Barkley gets 15 touches, they're undefeated. "

2. Los Angeles Rams

"Are the Rams the best-coached team in the league? What don't they do well? Highest overall grade, highest overall offense by any team according to PFF, only team to rank top-three in virtually everything. … When you watch them play, it is so methodical."

"Highest rush percentage in the league. I got to give the organization credit. They were too Josh Allen-reliant. They run the football a lot. I think they probably need some help on the interior D-line. They have an excellent, excellent pass defense."

James Cook powered the Bills offense on Sunday against Kansas City. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"That win over Washington looked like Ohio State and Youngstown State. That was a physical, athletic mismatch. 4-0 on the road. Won their last 10 road games. Sam Darnold — advanced metrics — he's the best QB in the league this year."

"Denver's weird. Apparently, they're the greatest fourth-quarter team in league history. … They have the best offensive line, in terms of protecting their quarterback from sacks, and yet they lead the NFL in sacks."

"They're 0-4 in one-score games… The way to beat Kansas City is clear — Super Bowl or not — pressure Mahomes. When Mahomes gets hit over seven times this year, they're not a good team. … They still ranked second in big plays. They still have an elite red zone offense. The best quarterback and coach in the sport."

"They are a team that's living a little bit on that borrowed time stuff. They have four game-winning drives. I don't love the way they're winning, but they have swagger."

"They're on a six-game heater. Drake Maye, my concern, has been sacked 12 times over the last two games. … When Christian Gonzalez plays, they're 6-0."

Drake Maye has statistically been one of the NFL's best passers this season. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"They're 5-0 when they rush for over 100 yards, so it's pretty clear what's the key to this team. When they've got the run team, Detroit's a solid franchise."

"My Coach of the Year is Kyle Shanahan. … The 49ers are 5-2 with a backup quarterback. Third-down offense — despite a bad offensive line — is top-three in the league. … This is one of the best coaching jobs you'll ever see."