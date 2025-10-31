Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur: 'I Don't Give a S--- if it's Halloween'

A lot of people love Halloween, which is today. Then there's Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who literally couldn't care less about the candy-filled occasion.

"It's Halloween, huh? I had a big discussion about this with my assistant, Daryl. I was like, 'I don't give a s--- if it's Halloween, alright?'" LaFleur said on Friday. "We're trying to win a game. Period. It's a Friday in the National Football League. That's what day it is."

So, there's that, in case you're wondering. But where does this repugnance for Halloween stem from with LaFleur?

Do a bunch of Chicago Bears fans drive up to Green Bay and spam his doorbell for candy every October 31? Did the Packers fan from the Aaron Rodgers "State Farm" commercials once egg his home? Or, is it as simple as LaFleur just wanting some peace and quiet, with children perpetually requesting candy potentially disrupting the head coach's bubble of sanity?

Either way, LaFleur's Packers are rolling this season, so his focus is understandable. Winning each of their last three games, Green Bay is 5-1-1 and sits atop the NFC North.

As for the game that LaFleur is preparing for, the Packers, two days removed from his favorite day, will play host to the Carolina Panthers (4-4) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in search of their fourth-straight win.

