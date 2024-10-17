National Football League Glazer family, owner of Buccaneers, donates an extra $1 million toward hurricane relief Published Oct. 17, 2024 3:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A week after Hurricane Milton devastated Tampa Bay and surrounding areas, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership is stepping up to help out the relief efforts.

The Glazer family, which owns the Buccaneers, will donate $1 million to "support local nonprofit organizations aiding those most impacted by Hurricane Milton," the team announced Thursday. It's the second $1 million donation that the Glazer family has made toward hurricane relief in recent weeks. The Glazer family also donated $1 million to help agencies in the Tampa Bay area following Hurricane Helene in September.

"The Tampa Bay region has experienced traumatic hardships caused by recent Hurricanes Milton and Helene and at times such as these, our community comes together to provide the support and resources that are desperately needed," the Glazer family said in a statement. "As we continue the tireless work of recovering from the devastation that so many have experienced, we are committed to supporting the local agencies that are providing crucial services to our neighbors in need. Despite the difficulties of recent weeks, our resilient Tampa Bay community will persevere and thrive once again."

Hurricanes Helene and Milton were two of the deadliest and costliest hurricanes in American history. As of Thursday, there have been at least 280 people killed as a result of the damage done by the two hurricanes. The damages from each hurricane is reportedly expected to surpass $50 billion on its own.

Part of the damage from Hurricane Milton included the tearing of the roof of Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play. As a result, the MLB team will not be able to play their home games there when the 2025 MLB season opens, putting the Rays in a bind as they await the opening of a new stadium in 2026.

Several current and former Buccaneers players have pledged to make donations toward the relief efforts for both Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Former Buccaneers quarterback and current FOX Sports lead NFL alayst Tom Brady, pledged to donate $100,000 to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton receive essentials like food, water and first aid. Brady's donation was matched by Gopuff.

Two of Brady's former teammates, Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, have also pledged to make donations toward the relief efforts for the hurricanes through their charities. Evans and Godwin donated $50,000 each.

Following Hurricane Helene, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield teamed up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to donate $100,000 to help those impacted by the hurricane that hit the Southeast in September.

The Buccaneers traveled to New Orleans early last week for their away game against the Saints this past Sunday. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles commended the Glazer family for their efforts in helping the team and the Tampa Bay community out as team staff members were able to bring close relatives and pets with them on their early trip to New Orleans last week.

"They've been outstanding," Bowles said. "You can see it, how they help out the community in all facets, whether it's a hurricane or not. With Milton and Helene they've been doing an outstanding job of getting the team and their families and their pets everywhere, getting them out of town, and just helping out in the community overall. They've been stellar in helping out and keeping a low profile. I don't think they get near as much credit for what they do for this city, and I think [they are] outstanding."

The Buccaneers are back at home for Week 7, hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

