National Football League
National Football League
Giants vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 6
Published Oct. 18, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The New Orleans Saints will visit the New York Giants on Sunday in a Week 6 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Giants vs. Saints at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.
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Moneyline
- Saints: -118
- Giants: -102
Spread
- Saints -1.5: +100
- Giants +1.5: -120
Over/Under
- Over 45.5: -112
- Under 45.5: -108
From FOX Sports Research:
- Giants soft schedule: New York’s opponents have a combined .260 winning percentage, the lowest in the NFL. The Giants have yet to face a team with more than two wins this season.
- Winston’s uneven production: Despite his 2-0-1 record as a starter, Jameis Winston ranks 30th in completion percentage (57.6%) and 25th in both yards per attempt (6.1) and passer rating (81.2).
- Limited success against former teams: Winston is 1-2 in starts against his former teams, throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions. His lone win came in a game he exited early with a torn ACL.
- Olave provides a spark: Chris Olave is tied for second in the NFL with 39 receptions and ranks second with 537 receiving yards. He has reached 85 receiving yards in four of five games.
- Saints have shown upset potential: New Orleans lone win came on the road against the Ravens, who enter Week 6 at 4-1. The Saints also outgained their opponents by a combined 127 yards over their first three games.
How to Watch Saints vs. Giants
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
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