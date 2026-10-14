Giants vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 6

The New Orleans Saints will visit the New York Giants on Sunday in a Week 6 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Giants vs. Saints at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 18.

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Saints @ Giants Odds

Moneyline

Saints: -118

Giants: -102

Spread

Saints -1.5: +100

Giants +1.5: -120

Over/Under

Over 45.5: -112

Under 45.5: -108

Saints @ Giants Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Giants soft schedule: New York’s opponents have a combined .260 winning percentage, the lowest in the NFL. The Giants have yet to face a team with more than two wins this season.

Winston’s uneven production: Despite his 2-0-1 record as a starter, Jameis Winston ranks 30th in completion percentage (57.6%) and 25th in both yards per attempt (6.1) and passer rating (81.2).

Limited success against former teams: Winston is 1-2 in starts against his former teams, throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions. His lone win came in a game he exited early with a torn ACL.

Olave provides a spark: Chris Olave is tied for second in the NFL with 39 receptions and ranks second with 537 receiving yards. He has reached 85 receiving yards in four of five games.

Saints have shown upset potential: New Orleans lone win came on the road against the Ravens, who enter Week 6 at 4-1. The Saints also outgained their opponents by a combined 127 yards over their first three games.

The Pick: Saints ML

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