New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is putting his signature backflip on hold.

Skattebo is retiring the celebration for the time being after Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending knee injury while leaping to celebrate a sack on Sunday, per The New York Post.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Skattebo said watching Hutchinson’s injury was difficult and that, mentally, he’s done with the flips for now.

"That s--- ain’t going to happen to me," Skattebo told reporters.

The Lions placed Hutchinson on injured reserve after the injury.

The backflip has been part of Skattebo’s game his entire life, and it may not be gone for good. He acknowledged it could return in a bigger moment, "if we go to the playoffs or something."

Skattebo is coming back from a serious ankle injury he suffered last season, and the celebration had already drawn attention before Hutchinson’s injury. He backflipped after hitting a home run at a celebrity softball game in May, then stumbled while attempting one at Fanatics Fest over the summer.

Giants leadership reportedly talked with Skattebo afterward and preferred he holds off heading into the season, especially given his injury, though they didn’t ban it outright.

Skattebo still flipped after scoring in the Giants’ season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys and did it again as recently as last Thursday’s loss to the Washington Commanders.

The 24-year-old leads the Giants with 496 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 116 carries this season.