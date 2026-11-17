The Detroit Lions' injury report looks like a CVS receipt, but head coach Dan Campbell doesn't want to hear about it.

"I think there are times when, if you're not careful, you lie in bed at night, and you start thinking about all the what-ifs, and at some point, you just become a miserable piece of s---, and I'm not going to do it," Campbell said about Detroit's injuries at a press conference on Tuesday morning. "We're not doing it. I refuse to look at it that way. Does it stink? Yeah, it sure did in the moment, [but] it's time to move on. We have to, and what has happened with Jack Campbell and now with Aidan Hutchinson, will not be in vain. We can't allow it to. They got us to this point.

"So, what are we going to do about it, man? Are we just going to let it go to waste, or are we going to do something and pick up the slack?"

Elsewhere in the aforementioned presser, Campbell revealed that Hutchinson tore his ACL celebrating a sack in the team's Week 10 win over the New England Patriots in Germany. The Jack Campbell injury the head coach alluded to was in reference to a scary, season-ending neck injury that the linebacker suffered in Week 8.

Meanwhile, Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (foot), running back Isiah Pacheco (back), wide receiver Kendrick Law (knee) and linebackers Devin White (forearm), Jimmy Rolder (hamstring) and Damone Clark (undisclosed), among others, are also on injured reserve.

Still, after an underwhelming 2-2 start, the Lions have won five consecutive games, including wins over the NFC North-rival Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, and stand atop the NFC North at 7-2.

The Lions are firing on all cylinders. For starters, their offense is third in the NFL in total yards (392.1 per game), fifth in passing yards (257.7 per game) and sixth in both rushing yards (134.8 per game) and points (28.6 per game).

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the league with both 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns; wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has totaled 65 receptions for 755 yards and seven touchdowns; quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 2,437 yards and 18 touchdowns, while tossing just four interceptions, boasting a 105.9 passer rating and completing 67.4% of his passes.

Detroit's defense, which gave up a combined 915 yards and 71 points over the team's first two games, has rebounded, as it's third in the NFL in sacks (32.0) and fifth in opponent rushing yards (90.4 per game).

Safety Chuck Clark has logged two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 53 combined tackles; Hutchinson (6.5 sacks before the injury) and fellow defensive linemen Alim McNeill (six) and DJ Wonnum (six) have each logged six-plus sacks.

Next up for Campbell and the Lions is a home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET on FOX).