Giants' Daniel Jones' night record evokes comparisons to Andy Dalton
Lost in the shuffle of the Dallas Cowboys' 40-0 win over the Giants on Sept. 10 was the continuation of a negative trend for New York quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones, the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is now 1-11 in night NFL games.
And here's the bad news for Giants fans: The G-Men have four more prime-time games, with three in a four-week span, including Thursday at the 49ers, Oct. 2 vs. the Seahawks, Oct. 15 at the Bills and Dec. 11 vs. the Packers.
Jones, a three-time NFC Offensive Player of the Week, turned some heads when he was clocked at 21.23 mph during his 80-yard run against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, the fastest for a QB since Baltimore's Lamar Jackson in 2018. The run is a franchise record for a QB.
The Giants further invested in Jones as they signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March.
Do you think this trend will continue for Daniel Jones, or does Danny Dimes start a hot streak in prime time? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.
