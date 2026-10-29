National Football League
Jets Star Garrett Wilson Explains Why He Won't Request Trade
National Football League

Jets Star Garrett Wilson Explains Why He Won't Request Trade

Updated Oct. 29, 2026 12:10 p.m. ET

"The mail never stops. It just keeps coming and coming and coming. There's never a let-up. It's relentless. Every day it piles up more and more and more, and you got to get it out. And the more you get it out, the more it keeps coming in!"

That's what the NFL rumor mill can make one feel like and likely what Garrett Wilson is dealing with given the New York Jets' 2-5 start, but the star wide receiver isn't letting that deter him from where he wants to be.

"Nah," Wilson said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon when asked if he'd request a trade from the Jets before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline. "I see the stuff on social media, as well. I'm big on, not just when it comes to social media and stuff, controlling what I can control."

Wilson recorded just two receptions for 26 yards on three targets in the Jets' Week 7 loss at home to the previously win-less Miami Dolphins. On the season, Wilson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner, has totaled 37 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, quarterback Geno Smith has tallied 1,623 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 105.2 passer rating, while completing 70.0% of his passes.

With all that said, the Jets' offense is 27th in the NFL in points (19.6 per game), 23rd in total yards (303.0 per game), 22nd in rushing yards (96.4 per game) and 21st in passing yards (206.6 per game). To boot, starting running back Breece Hall hasn't played since Sept. 27 due to a quad injury.

Wilson is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him limited to seven games due to a knee injury. From 2022-24, Wilson averaged 93.0 receptions for 1,083 yards and 4.7 touchdowns per year, while never missing a game.

"Yeah, of course, I want to be here. I want to win games, and that's the one thing we've been missing," Wilson said. "I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I'm hopeful, and that's why these losses each weekend hurt a little more."

Wilson, whom the Jets selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, begins a four-year, $130 million contract next year.

The Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) in Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX). New York then travels to play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) and hosts the Buffalo Bills (5-1).

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