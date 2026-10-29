National Football League
Bears Are Going For It! Chicago Acquires Titans Star Jeffery Simmons
National Football League

Bears Are Going For It! Chicago Acquires Titans Star Jeffery Simmons

Updated Oct. 29, 2026 12:20 p.m. ET

Sound the alarm: We've got a blockbuster!

The Chicago Bears have acquired Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Thursday morning. Tennessee later revealed that it received Chicago's 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and its 2027 fourth-rounder for Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

"There are few people like Jeff Simmons. We are forever grateful for all he has given this team and this city," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement regarding the trade. "His formidable presence on the field was surpassed only by what he did off it. He gave Nashville more than football. The Give 'Em A Reason Foundation has changed lives in Middle Tennessee and in Mississippi, and I have no doubt it will continue to wherever he goes.

"Jeff — thank you. For how you played, how you led, and how you represented our team.

Jeffery SimmonsJeffery Simmons Is In His Prime

Simmons, a four-time Pro Bowler, totaled four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four passes defended and 38 combined tackles across Tennessee's first seven games this season; the Titans are 1-6, while the Bears are 5-2.

Last year (2025), Simmons logged career-highs in sacks (11.0), forced fumbles (three) and combined tackles (67.0), helping the defensive lineman earn his first career All-Pro honor.

Chicago BearsHow Bears' Defense Has Fared

Simmons joins a Chicago defense that's third in the NFL in opponent rushing yards (87.6 per game), tied for seventh in sacks (19.0), is eighth outright in opponent total yards (313.4 per game), tied for ninth in opponent points (20.4 per game) and 18th outright in opponent passing yards (225.9 per game).

Meanwhile, the Bears are getting veteran defensive lineman and 2023 Pro Bowler Montez Sweat back from a suspension for their Week 8 primetime showdown on the road against the defending Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks; Sweat missed the Bears' last two games due to violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. (Nov. 2).

Jeffery SimmonsJeffery Simmons Contract Context

The 29-year-old Simmons signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June, with the $35.28 million average annual value third among NFL defensive tackles.

This trade comes two months after the Bears sent defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick; Dexter then signed a four-year, $78 million extension with the Falcons.

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