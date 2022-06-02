National Football League
Frank Gore signs one-day contract to retire with 49ers Frank Gore signs one-day contract to retire with 49ers
National Football League

Frank Gore signs one-day contract to retire with 49ers

1 hour ago

Frank Gore has signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and announced his retirement from the NFL.

Gore spent the first 10 years of his 16-year career with the 49ers and returned to end his career as one of the most prolific runners in league history.

Gore joined the 49ers as a third-round pick in 2005 after overcoming torn ACLs in both knees in college at Miami. Despite that injury history, Gore became one of the most durable backs in his career, rushing for at least 500 yards a record 16 times, with nine seasons of at least 1,000 yards rushing and five Pro Bowl bids.

"One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy," Gore said in a statement issued through the team. "I knew early on that I wouldn’t let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football.

"Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind."

Gore rushed for a franchise-record 11,073 yards in his 10 years with the 49ers and finished his career with an even 16,000 after playing for Indianapolis, Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets. Gore last played in 2020 for the Jets, when he moved into third place all-time in rushing behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

Gore averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his career, rushing for 81 TDs and adding 484 receptions for 3,985 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. He also started nine postseason games, adding 148 carries for 668 yards and five touchdowns.

"Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever," 49ers owner Jed York said. "Frank’s 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history. His grit, toughness and commitment to greatness earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and opponents."

The Niners also announced Gore will be the 31st inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

Gore thanked his teammates, coaches and the York family.

"Being inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, one of the most historic franchises in all of sports, is something that is hard to put into words," he said. "This organization will always be a part of me, one that I will forever associate myself with. I will talk about San Francisco as ‘we’ and ‘us’ for the rest of my life, and will support the 49ers and the faithful in every way possible."

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly retiring after 17 seasons
National Football League

Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly retiring after 17 seasons

1 hour ago
Packers trust process to replace Davante Adams, develop new wideouts
Green Bay Packers

Packers trust process to replace Davante Adams, develop new wideouts

4 hours ago
Tom Brady gets candid about joining the broadcast booth
National Football League

Tom Brady gets candid about joining the broadcast booth

5 hours ago
Niners GM: Deebo Samuel will 'be a part of the 49ers this year'
San Francisco 49ers

Niners GM: Deebo Samuel will 'be a part of the 49ers this year'

6 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes