FOX's NFL pregame show will originate from Naval Base San Diego on Sunday
FOX Sports' NFL pregame show will originate from Naval Base San Diego on Sunday, continuing the network's tradition of going on the road to honor the military on Veterans Day.
This is the second time in five seasons "FOX NFL Sunday" is headed to a military base in San Diego. It was at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in 2020.
The show originated from the U.S. Air Force Academy last year, completing in a run where it visited the nation's three military academies in a five-year period.
"Fox NFL Sunday" was also aboard the USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea in 2000 and visited Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in 2009.
The two-hour program, which will start at 11 a.m. ET, will feature Rob Gronkowski jumping from an MH-60s helicopter into the Pacific Ocean and the entire cast training with Navy SEALs.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
