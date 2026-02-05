FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Super Bowl Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

Read below for my thoughts on the NFL Divisional Round.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Drake Maye, Sam Darnold

The truth is, neither one of these guys has experience in a game of this magnitude. So far this postseason, Maye has been digressing in terms of yardage, and threw for just 86 yards in the AFC title game, albeit in a snow storm. I guess my feeling is that if the Patriots are to overcome the favored Seahawks, it would take a big day from Maye. But I just don't see it.

PREDICTION: Sam Darnold

2. Rank the players by who will have the MOST TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Stefon Diggs, Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rhamondre Stevenson

Yeesh. Four studs. How will the game shape up? If I had to guess, it would be Seattle looking to take a big lead early and then pounding the ball the rest of the game. However, that script could be reversed. For my money, I'm going the Seattle route.

PREDICTION: Smith-Njigba, Walker, Stevenson, Diggs

3. What will be the first scoring play of the fourth quarter?

Touchdown, field goal (or free kick), safety, no scoring plays

Take your pick between touchdown and field goal. At this point in the game, it's possible that one of the two teams will either be looking to put up quick points or long drives to kill the clock.

PREDICTION: Field goal (or free kick)

4. Predict how many TOTAL POINTS will be scored in Super Bowl LX:

I see the Seahawks running out to a comfortable lead in this one before cruising to victory. Their goal will be to put up some points, then stop the Patriots from scoring points. Simple.

PREDICTION: 0-40

5. Which player will score a touchdown in Super Bowl LX?

Hunter Henry, Kayshon Boutte, Cooper Kupp, none

All three of these guys are likely choices, but Kupp has the ability to serve as a security blanket for the Seahawks. He's a sure-handed veteran, who can make big plays with the defense focused on his superstar teammate, JSN.

PREDICTION: Cooper Kupp

6. What will be the outcome of Super Bowl LX?

Seahawks win by 5 points or more OR Patriots win, or lose by 4 points or fewer

I'm not a fan of the game from a spread standpoint. It seems like a simple handicap where Seattle is better at every position group and groupthink has the Seahawks winning comfortably. If anything, I’ll see if I can get a cheap Seahawks money line on the game, but I’m not going to lay 4.5 here.

PREDICTION: Patriots win, or lose by 4 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Seahawks 27, Patriots 17