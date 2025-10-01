National Football League FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions Published Oct. 2, 2025 8:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 5 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 5.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones, Justin Herbert, Jared Goff

Is Dak the best passer in the NFL? He's leading the league in passing yards, and he gets a not-good Jets team at 0-4. On top of that, the Dallas defense is the worst in the NFL, meaning shootouts are kind of their thing.

PREDICTION: Prescott, Goff, Herbert, Jones

2. Rank the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Cowboys, Jets, Lions, Bengals

That Detroit offense is humming, and the Bengals have given 27, 48 and 28 over the last three weeks— to the Jags, Vikings and Broncos, none of which are anywhere near the offensive juggernaut that the Lions have become.

PREDICTION: Lions, Cowboys, Jets, Bengals

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Amon-Ra St. Brown, George Pickens, Ja'Marr Chase, Garrett Wilson

Poor Ja'Marr. Since Joe Burrow went down, he's become essentially a non-factor statistically. Pickens had his best game as a Cowboy last week, with CeeDee Lamb sidelined. And with the confidence Prescott is playing with, I can see that duo having another big week.

PREDICTION: Pickens, St. Brown, Wilson, Chase

4. Predict Jahmyr Gibbs's TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS vs. CIN

Detroit is gonna do whatever it wants against Cincy this weekend, and Gibbs has been hovering around 100 yards of production the last three weeks. Why tinker with the formula now?

PREDICTION: 79-109

5. Which of the following will occur?

Jared Goff 2+ TDs

Jets win vs. Cowboys

Justin Herbert 2+ TDs

None

I'm still drinking from that Lions well. Goff & Co. have scored 124 points in the last three weeks and he's thrown eight touchdowns in that span. Don't overthink this one.

PREDICTION: Jared Goff 2+ TDs

6. What will be the outcome of "America’s Game of the Week"?

Commanders win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Chargers win by 3 points or more

The Chargers opened the season with three straight division wins and then dropped a clunker against the Giants in Week 4. If they want to be viewed as a real contender, they need to win games they are supposed to win. They get another one of those games this weekend. Time to put up.

PREDICTION: Chargers win by 3 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Chargers 27, Commanders 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

