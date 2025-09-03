National Football League FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 1 Picks, Predictions Updated Sep. 4, 2025 10:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 1 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 1 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold

One of these players had the most passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) in the league last season, and his team will expect nothing but the best for their opening game.

Prediction: Joe Burrow

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns

The Bengals are coming off back-to-back seasons without a playoff berth, but they made several additions in free agency. Cincy went 9-8 last year and now opens against a Browns team that managed just three wins and averaged a league-low 15.2 points per game. That’s hard to back. The Jaguars, meanwhile, averaged only 18.8 points a year ago and now host Carolina. I actually like the Panthers in that one, but between all these teams, I trust Cleveland the least to move the ball.

Prediction: Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns.

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Nico Collins, Malik Nabers

Out of all of these players, one led the league in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receptions, averaging 100.5 yards per game last year. That's tough to fade, especially with Cleveland up first. Sure, Nacua (90.0) and Collins (83.8) put up solid numbers of their own, and Nabers gets a new QB in 2025. But when one guy checks every box like Chase, there's no way I'm going against him.

Prediction: Ja'Marr Chase

4. Predict Christian McCaffrey’s TOTAL YARDS (Rush + Rec) vs SEA

0-85, 85-105, 105-125, 125-145+

We all know McCaffrey is coming off an injury-riddled year. Remember, he is the guy who put up 91.2 yards on the ground and 35.3 through the air in 2023. McCaffrey was fully cleared in camp, but until we see the workload in real snaps, I’m not rushing to bet big numbers on him. The ceiling is still elite — he’s Christian McCaffrey — but I'm gonna play this one safe and wait-and-see.

Prediction: 85-105 yards

5. Which team will WIN OUTRIGHT Week 1?

Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, None

Falcons face the Bucs, Seahawks take on 49ers and Browns meet the Bengals. Will any of these teams manage to win? If there’s an upset brewing, I’d lean Seattle with Sam Darnold now under center. But the 49ers have won six of the last seven games in this series when including the playoffs, so trusting the Seahawks to get it done isn’t exactly a safe call.

Prediction: None

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC East battle?

New York Giants (Win, Tie, or Lose by 6 points or fewer), Washington Commanders (Win by 7 points or more)

And then there’s Giants-Commanders, which has plenty of intrigue. Jayden Daniels looks to build on his breakout rookie year, while Russell Wilson makes his debut in New York. Washington did sweep this series last year, though by just three and five points. I’ll side with the Giants to cover.

Prediction: New York Giants

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Commanders 21, Giants 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

