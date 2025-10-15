FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL London Game Picks, Predictions

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the London Game in Week 7 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on the Week 6 London Game between Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Rams.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have MORE PASSING YARDS?

Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence

Stafford leads the league in passing yards, and the Rams are one of nine teams that are allowing fewer than 200 passing yards per game heading into Week 7. The Jags, on the other hand, have the third-worst passing defense in the league, as one of three teams that allow 250 passing yards or more per game.

PREDICTION: Matthew Stafford

2. Rank the players by who will have the MOST TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest):

Kyren Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Davante Adams, Brian Thomas Jr.

Etienne and Adams are the only two names on this list that have had 100 yards, either rushing or receiving, in a game this season. However, Thomas had a season-high 80 receiving yards against Kansas City in Week 5, and then had 90 receiving yards against Seattle in Week 6. He's trending up.

PREDICTION: Thomas, Adams, Williams, Etienne

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Davante Adams, Brian Thomas Jr., Kyren Williams, Travis Hunter

Puka Nacua is questionable for the Rams, meaning even if he does play, he might be compromised. Adams will look like a much bigger target for Stafford.

PREDICTION: Davante Adams

4. Which of the following will occur?

Matthew Stafford 2+ TD passes

Rams defense 3+ sacks

Teams combine for 50+ points

None

The Rams have the fifth-most sacks in the NFL and the sixth-most pressures. Although Stafford has only had one game this season where he didn't throw at least two touchdowns, it was last week against an abysmal Baltimore defense. What gives? With Nacua possibly out, it could affect the Rams' approach in the red zone.

PREDICTION: Rams defense 3+ sacks

5. How many PASSING COMPLETIONS will Trevor Lawrence have against the Rams?

Lawrence had a season-high 27 completions against the Seahawks, and also tied his season-high with 42 passing attempts. This Rams team is difficult to pass on and rush against. Let's go conservative.

PREDICTION: 20-24

6. What will be the outcome of this London Showdown?

Rams win by 4 or more points OR Jaguars win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

Is Jacksonville for real? After an impressive win at San Francisco, and then a shootout win over Kansas City, it delivered sort of a stinker against Seattle last week. I still feel a little more sure about the Rams — they probably should have beaten the Eagles and the 49ers, but also should have lost to Indianapolis — but I think it will be close.

PREDICTION: Jaguars win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Rams 24, Jaguars 23

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .