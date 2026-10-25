FOX Sports To Broadcast Special Veterans Day Weekend From Military Academies

Long before Sunday kickoffs and Saturday rivalries, West Point and Annapolis stood as the bedrock of American duty.

For the United States' historic 250th birthday celebration FOX Sports will be honoring its heroes on Veterans Day weekend.

Coverage kicks off Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. ET, when Big Noon Kickoff broadcasts live from the United States Military Academy at West Point ahead of that night’s Army-Air Force game at Michie Stadium.

The pregame lineup features Rob Stone, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Mark Ingram II. The star-studded lineup also features Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Tom Rinaldi, along with special guests broadcasting live from Trophy Point on West Point’s campus.

FOX NFL Sunday Honors Our Nation's Heroes With Special Veterans Salute on November 8 FOX NFL Sunday's Special Veterans Salute returns on November 8 as the crew honors the brave men and women who have served our country. Tune in for a special tribute celebrating our nation's veterans and their service.

The hype surrounding the matchup continues to build, as both programs enter the contest playing well. The Black Knights remain firmly in The American Championship mix, while the Falcons sit near the top of the Mountain West standings at 5-2.

Last year’s matchup saw a 20-17 finish that went the Black Knights' way. The Falcons’ defense has remained a force ever since, allowing just 20.9 points per game this season to set up another showing on the field between two of the sport’s most prestigious programs.

This is more than a game. It’s a true celebration of what makes America so special and a meaningful way to honor our nation’s 250th anniversary.

"FOX Sports is proud to expand our longstanding tradition of saluting America’s military heroes by bringing together two of our most iconic pregame shows for an unprecedented two-day tribute from West Point and Annapolis," said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

"There is no more meaningful backdrop than these two storied institutions and we look forward to celebrating America’s veterans and the enduring bond between military service and sports across Veterans Day weekend."

The patriotic tribute continues in Annapolis and West Point on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 11:00 AM ET, as FOX NFL Sunday takes over for a special broadcast. The lineup will feature Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Jay Glazer, Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, and Julian Edelman.

The slate is filled with high-stakes matchups across the league, which should bring out the best in everyone on the field. The highlighted games include an NFC East rivalry battle between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, alongside the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

Across both days, FOX Sports will focus on shining a spotlight on veterans. The plans will be focused on emotional storytelling, personal tributes, and special features honoring the men and women who serve and protect our country.