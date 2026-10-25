FOX SPORTS HONORS AMERICA’S VETERANS WITH HISTORIC TWO-DAY COLLEGE FOOTBALL AND NFL SALUTE LIVE FROM WEST POINT AND ANNAPOLIS AHEAD OF VETERANS DAY

One Nation, Two Pregame Shows: FOX Sports Expands Veterans Day Tribute with Special BIG NOON KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY Shows

BIG NOON KICKOFF Airs Live Saturday, Nov. 7 from West Point

FOX NFL SUNDAY Celebrates America’s Military Heroes Sunday, Nov. 8 with First-Ever Live Dual Broadcast from West Point and Annapolis

WATCH: Historic Veterans Day Tribute Announced Today on FOX NFL SUNDAY

LOS ANGELES – Capping off the nation’s historic 250th birthday celebration, FOX Sports expands its longstanding tradition of honoring America’s military heroes on Veterans Day weekend with special two-day NFL and college football pregame coverage from two of the country’s most-storied military academies.

The network’s salute to the U.S. Armed Forces begins Saturday, Nov. 7 , at 10:00 AM ET, as BIG NOON KICKOFF broadcasts live from the hallowed grounds of the United States Military Academy at West Point (USMA), surrounded by hundreds of uniformed cadets, passionate college football fans and the rich military traditions that have defined the iconic institution for more than two centuries.

The patriotic tribute continues Sunday, Nov. 8 , at 11:00 AM ET, as FOX NFL SUNDAY is live from West Point and the historic United States Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, Md., where the storied traditions of the Navy, the striking backdrop of the academy’s iconic Bancroft Hall and the pride of the Brigade of the Midshipmen set the stage for a stirring tribute to America’s military.

BIG NOON KICKOFF features Rob Stone, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II, Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Tom Rinaldi alongside special guests live from Trophy Point on West Point’s campus ahead of Army football’s matchup against Air Force later that day.

On Sunday, FOX NFL SUNDAY broadcasts simultaneously from both military academies, with Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Jay Glazer, Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman.

"FOX Sports is proud to expand our longstanding tradition of saluting America’s military heroes by bringing together two of our most iconic pregame shows for an unprecedented two-day tribute from West Point and Annapolis," said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. "There is no more meaningful backdrop than these two storied institutions and we look forward to celebrating America’s veterans and the enduring bond between military service and sports across Veterans Day weekend."

Throughout the weekend, FOX Sports will honor America’s veterans through powerful storytelling, personal tributes and special on-air moments recognizing the men and women whose service and sacrifice have helped protect our nation’s freedoms, while highlighting the two military academies as cadets prepare to serve their respective military branches post-graduation.

FOX Sports’ Time-Honored Tradition Continues

Previously, FOX Sports has saluted the troops from FOX Sports Studios in Los Angeles (2025), Naval Base San Diego (2024), the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado (2023), Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar (2022), the U.S. Naval Academy inAnnapolis (2021), Marine Corps Air Station Miramar-San Diego (2020), U.S. Military AcademyWest Point (2019), Fort Benning (2018 and 2014), Naval Station Norfolk (2017), Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (2015), Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan (2009), and the USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea (2000), among multiple other locations.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.