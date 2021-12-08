National Football League
Fox Bet Super 6: Six winners split Terry's NFL Sunday Challenge cash Fox Bet Super 6: Six winners split Terry's NFL Sunday Challenge cash
National Football League

Fox Bet Super 6: Six winners split Terry's NFL Sunday Challenge cash

4 hours ago

Oh, what fun it is to ... win! And that's exactly what six lucky people did as they won $100,000 of Terry's money in last week's Super 6 NFL Sunday Challenge.

Jingle all the way to the bank!

From Michigan to Idaho, Oklahoma to Indiana, contestants from all across the country took a shot at Terry's cash. 

For a chance to win the contest, players must pick six outcomes from Sunday’s NFL games. They must choose the winner of each game and also pick the margin of victory. The game is completely free to play, and getting all six picks correct means jackpot.

Almost one million people tried their hand at last week's NFL Sunday Challenge, but only six players guessed all the games correctly. They will split the $100,000 jackpot and take home approximately $16,666 each.

We chatted with a couple of these fortunate folks — a military veteran from Illinois and a diehard Panthers fan from North Carolina. 

"I knew the Arizona Cardinals were gonna whip my Bears," Stephen Joseph, the retired United States Navy veteran admitted. 

Stephen Joseph of Grayslake, Illinois, shows off his winning screen

Arizona over Chicago by a margin of 10 to 14 was one of last week's winning picks.

"And I ended up winning on my 21st time playing. Lucky 21!"

A social worker from Grayslake, Illinois, Stephen said that his wife teased him all day about whether he'd win. And then his ticket hit! When Joseph told his co-workers, he was able to get seven people from his office to sign up to start playing Super 6.

"All of my colleagues know that I won, and I even had one of them ask me to adopt her," he laughed. "And she's a grown woman."

Joseph, though, got emotional when talking about his plans for his winnings. The veteran, who served in the Navy from 1984 to 2004 on five different deployments, suffers from PTSD.

"I know how it is, so I want to give back to our veterans," the 55-year-old said. "As soon as I won, I called a friend — a vet who I know is having a hard time — and I asked him, 'you still need that laptop?' I'm gonna get it for you."

Wounded Warrior and Folds of Honor, organizations that support United States veterans, will also get a share of Joseph's jackpot. 

"We have to take care of our own," the proud veteran said.

The second winner we spoke with from last week's NFL Sunday Challenge was 24-year-old Leanne Speece from North Carolina.

"This is my second year playing, and I'm still so surprised that I won," the loyal Carolina Panthers fan said. "But the Panthers didn't play last Sunday, and I'm happy because I really have a hard time picking against them."

Speece, who works at a bakery in Charlotte, said that playing NFL Sunday Challenge is a family affair.

"My dad plays, my husband plays, and we send our picks to each other and compare," the competitive Speece acknowledged. "But this week, my husband only got 19 points, while I got all 30."

Though Speece is a diehard NFL fan, she also plays the baseball and NASCAR games in the app. Some of her NFL Sunday Challenge winnings, she decided, will go toward a much-needed vacation.

"This time of year as a baker I work super long hours for the holidays, so my husband and I are definitely talking about taking a trip with our dogs after the holiday season," she stated.

In addition to taking a trip, an energetic Leanne said she wants to use some of her money to complete a couple of home renovations. And there's also a special person in her life that she hopes her winnings will help.

"My sister is due to have her third son in four years in nine days," the proud aunt boasted. "And she's my best friend and a great mom, so I really want to do something nice for her."

The FOX Bet Super 6 app launched in September 2019. Since then, nearly six million dollars has been paid out to contestants across the country. All participants must be at least 18-years-old and legal residents of the United States. 

Get in on the action because you could be next.

And just when you thought Terry's giveaways couldn't get any better, the upcoming holiday prize is even BIGGER. Stay tuned for our huge announcement!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win $30,000 of Terry's money in tomorrow's Thursday Night Football challenge and for a try at $100,000 in Sunday's NFL challenge. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How to Bet Cowboys-WFT
National Football League

How to Bet Cowboys-WFT

How to Bet Cowboys-WFT
Check out the NFL odds on Cowboys vs. WFT, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
4 hours ago
By The Numbers: Steelers-Vikings
National Football League

By The Numbers: Steelers-Vikings

By The Numbers: Steelers-Vikings
Steelers-Vikings is a Thursday Night Football matchup with serious playoff implications. Here are the stats to know.
5 hours ago
Steelers Staying Alive
National Football League

Steelers Staying Alive

Steelers Staying Alive
The Steelers are just one game out of an AFC wild-card spot. What is inspiring their surge? Martin Rogers has the story.
8 hours ago
Wing and a Prayer
National Football League

Wing and a Prayer

Wing and a Prayer
Joe Posnanski writes that among all the legendary NFL QBs, Aaron Rodgers is the best at one thing: throwing the Hail Mary.
8 hours ago
How to Bet Steelers-Vikings
National Football League

How to Bet Steelers-Vikings

How to Bet Steelers-Vikings
Check out the NFL odds on Steelers vs. Vikings, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes