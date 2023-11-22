National Football League Former NFL players are turning teams around as head coaches. Why — and who's next? Published Nov. 22, 2023 12:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL hiring cycle is a few months away, but owners are paying close attention to the trends producing quick turnarounds around the league. Given the recent success of Dan Campbell, Kevin O'Connell, Demeco Ryans and Antonio Pierce, decision-makers could make former NFL players-turned-coaches the hottest trend in the 2024 hiring cycle.

As a former player who relied heavily on the sage wisdom passed down from veteran players, I know there is a natural connection between members of the fraternity. The chemistry shows when former players populate the coaching ranks to share their experiences, techniques and knowledge with young players entering the league who need a mentor to help them acclimate to the pro game.

While the league has always seen value in enlisting former players as position coaches and coordinators, just nine former players are currently installed as NFL head coaches. That number is surprisingly low in a league where player development is essential to long-term success.

Fast-forward to 2024, and you could see more former players land head coaching jobs after owners study the quick turnarounds in Detroit, Minnesota and Houston under the direction of former players-turned-coaches. With Las Vegas also showing life following the promotion of another ex-player, decision-makers will undoubtedly attempt to copy the blueprint when trying to rebuild their respective teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though not every ex-NFL star is qualified to coach or lead a franchise, the recent successes of younger former players could spark a trend. Here are three reasons why:

Game recognizes game

Being a part of a fraternity as a former player gives any head coach with NFL playing experience immediate credibility in the meeting room. Players respect coaches who have walked in their shoes, and that immediate buy-in enables former players to encourage, enlighten and inspire in ways others cannot.

"I think he has a unique perspective on things, being a player and a coach," said Maxx Crosby on the "Upon Further Review" podcast shortly after Pierce was named as the Raiders' interim head coach. "He's won as a player and he's won as a coach, so he understands both sides of it. He can relate to the players at a different level…He has a unique way of getting the room's attention… He is unanimously respected throughout the building."

Keyshawn Johnson on Raiders HC Antonio Pierce, Black Head Coaches, C.J. Stroud & Caleb Williams

Although the rah-rah initially grabs players' attention, the knowledge and wisdom from a coach's playing experience enhances his credibility within the team. He can provide players with stories and examples that bring the Xs and Os to life while teaching the game at a higher level. Moreover, former players can step between the lines and demonstrate some of the techniques, tactics, and strategies the players will be asked to use on game day.

With players more willing to buy into the instructions and information dispensed by a former player, the bond between player and coach can lead to a higher level of commitment, accountability, and trust within the team.

Communication is key

If you have spent time in the league as a player, you understand the importance of clear communication between players and coaches. The exchange of information, instruction and feedback is critical to the success of players and teams.

As former players, Campbell, O'Connell, Ryan and others understand the importance of communicating clearly and directly with their players. Whether that requires a stern lecture or a hug and a whisper, the players-turned-coaches know that information, instruction, and feedback must be exchanged routinely for everyone to remain on the same page. They have experienced or witnessed teams come together or fall apart due to communication and feedback, and they are more likely to address matters immediately when they come up.

While others might have the same experiences and understanding based on their journeys within the coaching ranks, there is something about learning those values as pros that prompts former players to seek out those exchanges instead of allowing issues to fester beneath the surface.

That may be where relatability comes in with former players and current players. As former players, we better understand when to proverbially bark and bite — as well as when to proverbially hug and cuddle. Although each approach is needed to maximize the team's performance, the playing experience gives them a unique perspective on what the team or player needs at a given moment.

Relatability also factors into how former players coach current players on the field. As veterans who had to prepare to play at the highest level, they developed routines and preparation strategies that enabled them to succeed as pros. Whether playing as a starter with all-star expectations or filling in a backup or key contributor, the preparation for their respective roles as players provides them with plenty of shareable examples that can help a new generation of players play their best football when their numbers are called.

Why Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud deserves an apology

Tactics, techniques and strategies

There are plenty of schemers, technicians and tacticians within the NFL community, but former players with exceptional tactical knowledge and technique mastery can separate from the pack as coaches.

While it can be challenging for gold jacket-level players to convey their knowledge to players due to their extraordinary talents often allowing them to skip fundamentals, the former players who routinely roam the sidelines are usually mid-level players who scratched and clawed their way through the league.

Given their playing paths, they not only had to understand the entire playbook thoroughly, but they also needed to master the nuances of their positions to thrive in their roles. That knowledge helps them teach the game to the players with a different perspective.

"My whole experience in New England shaped my football journey," said Kevin O'Connell on the Dan Patrick Show. "I wasn't mentally at a place where I could absorb the whole offense running through the quarterback, but it set a foundation for me throughout my football journey of an unbelievable starting point… I might not have been the best version of myself as a player, but there are very few days to go by where I don't think something and how to apply as a coach now. Either being around Coach Belichick or being around Tom (Brady), and being that roster in 2008 and 2009… (Tedy) Bruschi, (Mike) Vrabel, Rodney Harrison, Randy Moss, Wes Welker Vince Wilfork."

Perhaps those experiences enabled O'Connell to help Josh Dobbs flourish as a quarterback in a game without practice reps shortly after joining the Vikings via trade. As a former backup quarterback who had been thrust into action, the head coach was able to walk his new starter through concepts in a digestible fashion that helped Dobbs succeed in his debut.

Given the countless examples former players can give to their team, the NFL playing experience can serve veterans well when they have a chance to lead their respective squads.

Here are a few former pro players who could be in line for head coaching jobs very soon.

NFL Coaching Spotlight ft. <a href=

Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator: The offensive wizard has parlayed a six-year NFL career into a successful run as a playcaller in Dallas and Los Angeles. Moore is lauded for his ability to craft quarterback-friendly game plans that make the game simple for the quarterback but complex for the defense.

Considering the importance of quarterback development in a league where the signal caller ultimately determines the team's fate, Moore is a hot name who could command significant attention on the job market this offseason.

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator: The former Pro Bowl cornerback has transformed the Lions' defense into a competitive unit with disruptive potential. Green's adaptability as a tactician and schemer has earned rave reviews as the Lions have developed into a title contender during his tenure as a defensive playcaller.

Eric Bieniemy, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator: Sam Howell's development under the veteran assistant could enhance his chances of snagging a head coaching job after a series of near-misses in recent years. The first-time playcaller has helped the second-year pro and former fifth-round pick become the NFL's leader in passing yards during his first year on the job.

Moreover, Bieniemy has shown the football world that he has a knack for positively impacting quarterbacks after winning a pair of Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes before his impressive work with Howell. Given his success developing skill players(most notably, Adrian Peterson and Jamal Charles), the former NFL running back checks boxes as a player developer and tactician in a league that covets coaches with such expertise.

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach: The former All-Pro linebacker and Defensive Rookie of the Year brings a championship pedigree as a Super Bowl champion (XLIX). The soft-spoken Mayo has learned from one of the greatest coaches in NFL history while transitioning from the playing field to the sidelines as a valued assistant on the Patriots' coaching staff. Considering Mike Vrabel's success as a former player-turned-coach, owners could view the veteran linebacker as a worthy candidate in the next coaching cycle.

[McKenna: Why Patriots players say Jerod Mayo is the best LB coach they've ever had]

Jim Harbaugh, University of Michigan: Known as "Captain Comeback" during his playing days with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, the well-respected program builder has won at every stop along his coaching journey. From his brilliant work transforming Stanford into a football powerhouse to restoring Michigan to greatness to leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, Harbaugh is a turnaround specialist.

Bruce Feldman: 'It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season'

Given his reputation as a quarterback whisperer following his success developing Alex Smith, Colin Kaepernick, Andrew Luck and currently J.J. McCarthy, the 14-year NFL quarterback could emerge as a top candidate when the coaching carousel spins this off-season.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share