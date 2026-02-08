Defining Facts From Seahawks' Dominant Super Bowl LX Win Over Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks have avenged one of the most devastating losses in Super Bowl history. Eleven years after their defeat to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, the Seahawks won Super Bowl LX in dominant fashion.

Seattle took down New England 29-13 in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicated. The Seahawks won wire-to-wire, taking a 19-0 lead in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.

It's the Seahawks' second Super Bowl win in franchise history, with both occurring in the past 12 years. They're one of four franchises to win multiple Super Bowl titles since 2010, joining the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Patriots.

That's just a couple of stats and facts to know from Super Bowl LX. Here are more notable ones from the Seahawks' triumph over the Patriots.

1: Jason Myers' five field goals were not only the difference in Sunday's game, but they also made history. Myers' five made field goals were the most ever by a kicker in a Super Bowl.

2: At age 38, Mike Macdonald is the third-youngest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl. He's also the first head coach to be a team's primary defensive playcaller and win a Super Bowl.

3: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker's 135 rushing yards were the most in a Super Bowl since former Denver Broncos back Terrell Davis rushed for 157 yards in Super Bowl XXXII.

4: The Seahawks recorded six sacks in Super Bowl LX, which tied for the most ever in a Super Bowl.

5: Patriots QB Drake Maye's six sacks taken in Super Bowl LX pushed his total to 20 in the postseason. That's the most times a quarterback has been sacked in one playoff run.

6: Maye lost a fumble when linebacker Derick Hall strip-sacked him late in the third quarter. That gave Maye seven fumbles this postseason, which is tied for the most ever in a single playoff run.

7: Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a combined 42 yards on 13 carries, giving them just 3.2 yards per carry. The Patriots rushed for fewer yards per carry in only one other game this season.

8: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold achieved a pair of firsts on Sunday. He became the first quarterback from USC to start and win a Super Bowl. He also became the first quarterback to have ever played for the Carolina Panthers to win a Super Bowl.

9: Maye completed just 6 of 11 passes for 48 yards in the first half of Super Bowl LX. That's the second-fewest passing yards Maye has thrown for in the first half of a game this season.

10: The Patriots punted on each of their first eight possessions (excluding their kneel down at the end of the first half). That included a stretch where they went three-and-out on five straight possessions.

11: The Patriots only had two plays in Seattle territory in the first three quarters. The farthest they advanced was the Seahawks' 44-yard line, which occurred on their first drive.

12: Patriots left tackle Will Campbell gave up 14 pressures on 53 dropbacks, good for a 26.4 pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats.