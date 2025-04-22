National Football League
Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets his stolen car returned
Eagles WR A.J. Brown gets his stolen car returned

Published Apr. 22, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET

A.J. Brown has largely become a beloved figure in Philadelphia after helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX this past season, but he was a recent victim of theft. The Eagles' star receiver alleged that he had his car stolen late Sunday.

"Dear Philly," Brown wrote in a since-deleted social media post on Monday. "To whoever stole my car last night, I'll make a deal with you. … Bring back my car and I won't press charges, or when I find you today, it's going to be what it's going to be. Take it or leave it my guy."

Well, Brown got at least part of his wish fulfilled. His car, which was a 2022 Mercedes SUV, was returned to him by police on Monday.

"I'm out here grinding for the Philadelphia Eagles, and I've got to look for my car. C'mon man. But see, we've already got the whip," Brown said in a social media video. "I told you to just turn the car back in, and now you've got to deal with the consequences, man.

"I'll tell y'all a funny joke. This morning, when I was talking to the police, my little son comes up and goes 'Dada, dada Paw Patrol!' I said, 'Everybody's got jokes this morning.' Yeah, now the joke's on you!"

The Mercedes SUV was found in Camden, New Jersey, and a suspect was taken into custody. A 25-year-old man was charged with receiving stolen property and one charge of possessing an illegal drug, Camden Police later said (via Delaware Online).

Brown had some fun over the matter on social media, joking about the suspect's quickness in allegedly stealing his car.

"You were smooth with it, though," Brown said in a social media video. "Pulled up at 3:42, you got up out of there at 3:45, you're fast on your feet. I'm going to show you how fast I am on my feet. Real talk. This is about to get done today."

Brown also briefly switched his profile picture on his social media accounts to Chase from the show "Paw Patrol" because of the incident.

Brown is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. He further emerged as one of the game's best wideouts over his first three years in Philadelphia, recording three straight second-team All-Pro nods. 

