Eagles vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9

The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Eagles vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

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Giants @ Eagles Odds

Moneyline

Giants: -162

Eagles: +136

Spread

Giants -3.5: -108

Eagles +3.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 38.5: -102

Under 38.5: -118

Giants @ Eagles Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Giants have scored 27+ points in four straight games, the NFL’s longest active streak. The Eagles rank 30th in scoring (17.1 PPG) and last in total offense (265.3 YPG).

Philadelphia has lost six straight games and has been outgained by 889 yards during that stretch, the worst differential in the NFL.

The Eagles have the NFL’s highest three-and-out rate (34.1%), while the Giants force three-and-outs at the league’s highest rate (32.9%). Joe Milton III will also be making his first career start.

John Harbaugh is 15-3 following a bye, the best record in NFL history among coaches with at least 10 such games.

The Pick: Giants -3.5

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants