National Football League
National Football League
Eagles vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9
Published Nov. 8, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The New York Giants will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Eagles vs. Giants at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.
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Moneyline
- Giants: -162
- Eagles: +136
Spread
- Giants -3.5: -108
- Eagles +3.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 38.5: -102
- Under 38.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Giants have scored 27+ points in four straight games, the NFL’s longest active streak. The Eagles rank 30th in scoring (17.1 PPG) and last in total offense (265.3 YPG).
- Philadelphia has lost six straight games and has been outgained by 889 yards during that stretch, the worst differential in the NFL.
- The Eagles have the NFL’s highest three-and-out rate (34.1%), while the Giants force three-and-outs at the league’s highest rate (32.9%). Joe Milton III will also be making his first career start.
- John Harbaugh is 15-3 following a bye, the best record in NFL history among coaches with at least 10 such games.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
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