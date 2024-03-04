National Football League Eagles star Jason Kelce announces retirement from NFL Updated Mar. 4, 2024 2:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jason Kelce is calling it a career.

The Philadelphia Eagles star center is retiring from football, he announced Monday.

Kelce's retirement announcement isn't surprising. The 36-year-old reportedly told teammates after the Eagles' playoff loss that he had played his final game. He had also contemplated retirement in recent seasons, ultimately deciding to return this past season after signing a one-year deal.

Kelce leaves the game as one of the most decorated interior offensive linemen of all time. He's been named a Pro Bowler seven times in his career and a first-team All-Pro six times, earning both honors in each of the last three seasons.

The Eagles also had one of their best stretches in franchise history with Kelce on the offensive line. They reached the postseason seven times over Kelce's 13-year career, and he helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2017 and make it back there in 2022.

As a result, Kelce became a rare household name among NFL fans at the center position. On the field, he was often recognized as the league's best center and a linchpin of the highly successful "tush push" play.

But Kelce's off-field persona also contributed to his fame. He dressed as a mummer at the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in 2018, giving a memorable speech praising and defending his teammates and the staff. He also regularly took part in charity work in Philadelphia to go with his outgoing personality.

Kelce's fame reached new heights in recent years as his brother, Travis, also became one of the NFL's top stars. The two began hosting a podcast together in 2022, quickly becoming one of the most listened-to sports podcasts.

The Kelce brothers faced off in the Super Bowl that same season, becoming the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs walked away victorious, winning 38-35. The brothers' lives on and off the field that season were documented in the film "Kelce."

As for what's next for Kelce, he reportedly met with a few of the NFL's broadcast partners in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week before his brother won his third Super Bowl.

