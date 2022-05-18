National Football League Eagles sign former Giants Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The top cornerback on the open market has found a new team. James Bradberry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced.

The deal is worth up to $10 million, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The move gives Philadelphia another quality corner to pair with Pro Bowler Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox. Bradberry is a former Pro Bowler himself, and he’s coming off a career-high four interceptions with 17 passes defensed. The six-year starter fills a great need for the Eagles in the wake of Steven Nelson signing with the Houston Texans this offseason.

Bradberry has been one of the most consistent corners in the NFL but was deemed expendable by the Giants because he was set to earn $13.5 million in 2022 and count $21.9 million against their salary cap.

They initially attempted to trade the 28-year-old but could not reach an agreement with another team. Many reportedly came calling once he was released last week. Bradberry spent two years in New York, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020 after registering three INTs, 18 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The 2016 second-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Panthers.

He has totaled 15 interceptions and 82 passes defensed in his six-year NFL career.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.