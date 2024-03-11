Eagles reportedly agree to deal with ex-Jets edge Bryce Huff
The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some more talent along the defensive edge.
Bryce Huff has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to join the Eagles, ESPN reported Monday. The deal is a record, giving Huff the largest contract for an undrafted player outside of quarterbacks.
Huff spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New York Jets. This past season, Huff registered a career-high 10 sacks and 29 combined tackles. He had a combined 7.5 sacks across his first three seasons.
The Eagles already have some notable talent at edge rusher, including Nolan Smith, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat. However, the Eagles have reportedly been shopping Reddick and Sweat in trades as a means to create cap space. Smith, meanwhile, was a first-round pick for the Eagles in 2023, but only recorded one sack as a rookie as he mostly played in a backup role.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Chiefs, Chris Jones reportedly agree to five-year deal with $95 million guaranteed
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
Mac Jones' spiral should serve as a warning for Patriots' new regime
-
Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces his retirement after 12-year career
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly called Bill Belichick about DC opening
Bet on Drake Maye to go No. 3 in the NFL Draft, despite rumors after Combine
-
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-100 big board
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
Broncos sending WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for two draft picks
-
Chiefs, Chris Jones reportedly agree to five-year deal with $95 million guaranteed
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
Mac Jones' spiral should serve as a warning for Patriots' new regime
-
Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces his retirement after 12-year career
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly called Bill Belichick about DC opening
Bet on Drake Maye to go No. 3 in the NFL Draft, despite rumors after Combine
-
2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads our top-100 big board
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
Broncos sending WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns for two draft picks