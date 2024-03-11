Eagles reportedly agree to deal with ex-Jets edge Bryce Huff

National Football League
The Philadelphia Eagles are adding some more talent along the defensive edge.

Bryce Huff has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to join the Eagles, ESPN reported Monday. The deal is a record, giving Huff the largest contract for an undrafted player outside of quarterbacks.

Huff spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New York Jets. This past season, Huff registered a career-high 10 sacks and 29 combined tackles. He had a combined 7.5 sacks across his first three seasons.

The Eagles already have some notable talent at edge rusher, including Nolan Smith, Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat. However, the Eagles have reportedly been shopping Reddick and Sweat in trades as a means to create cap space. Smith, meanwhile, was a first-round pick for the Eagles in 2023, but only recorded one sack as a rookie as he mostly played in a backup role.

