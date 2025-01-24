Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices on injured left knee, ready for NFC championship game
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice with an injured left knee for the second straight day Friday and is set to start in the NFC championship game.
The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday and are trying to make the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.
Hurts was injured last weekend on a sack against the Rams. Hurts never missed a snap to help the Eagles win their ninth straight home game.
Hurts has thrown for only a combined 259 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in playoff wins against Green Bay and Los Angeles.
"We try to put Jalen in safe situations. We want him to put himself in safe situations," coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. "We understand that there are a lot of things that Jalen does in the running game that help us run the football. As we go through it, we do whatever we've got to do to win the game. But his safety is always at the forefront of our mind."
Reporting by The Associated Press.\
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
NFL AFC, NFC Championship betting report: 'You’ve got a lot of Chiefs haters this year'
Trade the No. 1 pick? Why new Titans GM is considering it to fast-track rebuild
AFC Championship prediction: Bills vs. Chiefs breakdown, game preview
-
Hollywood Brown, Bobby Wagner headline X-factors for AFC, NFC title games
Jaguars land Bucs OC Liam Coen as next head coach after drama-filled search, per reports
SZA to join Kendrick Lamar as a guest during Super Bowl halftime performance
-
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: 49ers bring back former Jets HC Robert Saleh as DC
NFC Championship prediction: Commanders vs. Eagles breakdown, game preview
What's wrong with Jalen Hurts? Eagles need a lot more from their star QB
-
NFL AFC, NFC Championship betting report: 'You’ve got a lot of Chiefs haters this year'
Trade the No. 1 pick? Why new Titans GM is considering it to fast-track rebuild
AFC Championship prediction: Bills vs. Chiefs breakdown, game preview
-
Hollywood Brown, Bobby Wagner headline X-factors for AFC, NFC title games
Jaguars land Bucs OC Liam Coen as next head coach after drama-filled search, per reports
SZA to join Kendrick Lamar as a guest during Super Bowl halftime performance
-
2025 NFL coaching/GM tracker: 49ers bring back former Jets HC Robert Saleh as DC
NFC Championship prediction: Commanders vs. Eagles breakdown, game preview
What's wrong with Jalen Hurts? Eagles need a lot more from their star QB