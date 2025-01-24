National Football League
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices on injured left knee, ready for NFC championship game
National Football League

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices on injured left knee, ready for NFC championship game

Published Jan. 24, 2025 8:56 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice with an injured left knee for the second straight day Friday and is set to start in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday and are trying to make the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

Hurts was injured last weekend on a sack against the Rams. Hurts never missed a snap to help the Eagles win their ninth straight home game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hurts has thrown for only a combined 259 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in playoff wins against Green Bay and Los Angeles.

"We try to put Jalen in safe situations. We want him to put himself in safe situations," coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. "We understand that there are a lot of things that Jalen does in the running game that help us run the football. As we go through it, we do whatever we've got to do to win the game. But his safety is always at the forefront of our mind."

Reporting by The Associated Press.\

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff BracketDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes