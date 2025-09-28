National Football League Eagles Prepare for Extreme Weather, Heat in Week 4 Against Buccaneers Published Sep. 28, 2025 12:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The past two times the Eagles played in Tampa, it hasn’t gone well. This year, to combat the heat, they have changed things up.

Philadelphia traveled to Florida on Friday instead of Saturday, which is the normal travel day for NFL teams with games on Sunday. The high in Tampa on Sunday is 92 with humidity approaching 62%.

According to FOX’s Erin Andrews, The Eagles will be ready on the sidelines.

Philadelphia will have some shade covering their sideline to help give players respite from the sun and heat. Also, the Eagles will have some cooling benches for players.

The Eagles played in Tampa twice in 2024, once in the wild-card round of the playoffs and another in September during the regular season. Both were Buccaneers wins.

The playoff game ended in a 32-9 Buccaneers win on Jan. 15. Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Then, last season on Sept. 29, Tampa Bay won 33-16 and Mayfield cooked again to the tune of 347 passing yards and three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).

Both teams enter this game 3-0. The Buccaneers have done so with a point differential of plus-6, which is tied for the lowest in NFL history for a team that's 3-0.

