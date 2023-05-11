National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
Updated May. 11, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET
Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano
NFC East Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the defending NFC champion Eagles will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Thursday, Sept. 14) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Monday, Sept. 25) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:15 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.: L

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 10 BYE WEEK

Week 11 (Monday, Nov. 20) — at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — vs. New York Giants, 4:30 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (Time/Date TBD) — at New York Giants: W

Final record: 13-4

Want to know if the Eagles are primed for another run at the Super Bowl? Watch them during their four-game stretch after the bye week. They have a Super Bowl rematch and an NFC championship game rematch plus games against the Cowboys and Bills. Then they have to go to Seattle after that? Good thing they can fatten up their record in the first half. They will be tested before their playoff run.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

