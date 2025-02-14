National Football League Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill, Olympic champion Noah Lyles agree to race Published Feb. 14, 2025 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The date … unknown. The distance … not set. But, the beef between Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill and Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles will soon be settled.

The 30-year-old wide receiver and the 27-year-old gold medalist have officially agreed to race after years of trading jabs, and it will reportedly happen before Lyles competes in the U.S. Championships in July, People.com reports.

The beef between the two speedsters began in 2023, when Lyles said American sports leagues shouldn't crown their annual winners as "world champions." The reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 100-meter then upped the ante at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 2 when he donned a "Tyreek could never" sign after winning his fourth straight 60-meter final.

In a joint interview with People, Lyles and Hill confirmed they will indeed race, and they addressed their ongoing feud and the "why" behind the need to go one-on-one.

"Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time," Lyles said. "And every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win.

"That's why I'm the world's fastest. … I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done."

For Hill, he also has something to prove, but not just to Lyles.

"This has been an ongoing thing for quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media," Hill said. "I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."

While most know Hill as a football player, the eight-time Pro Bowler is also a former track star. He won two Georgia state track championships in high school, earned a gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay and a bronze in the 200-meter race at the 2012 World Junior Championship and was a dual-athlete at Garden City Community College and Oklahoma State.

Lyles, on the other hand, won gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and holds the American record in the 200-meter race with his personal best of 19.31 seconds.

For the sprinter and the wide receiver, who have never met in-person but say they have "a lot of respect" for one another, the feud on the track will be just that.

"I mean, as long as we ain't putting people's mamas in it, I don't care," Hill said. "We can go as far as far can be. We're here for a good time."

