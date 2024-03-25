National Football League Dolphins make offer to Odell Beckham Jr., contract negotiations 'ongoing' Published Mar. 25, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins want Odell Beckham Jr. to join the squad.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that the team made an offer to the big-name receiver following his visit to Miami last week. Beckham hasn't accepted that offer, but McDaniel said contract negotiations are currently "ongoing."

"Things went great with him," McDaniel told reporters Monday. "We did make him an offer, and business takes time — especially with players such as Odell, who's had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him and has options. So, I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

Beckham, 31, struggled to get back to his star form with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 after sitting out the 2022 season to rehab a torn ACL. He recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, causing the Ravens to release him earlier this month. However, Beckham did post a career-high 16.1 yards per reception.

If he were to join the Dolphins, he'd also get to play behind one of the top receiving duos in the league. Tyreek Hill was arguably the best receiver in 2023, while Jaylen Waddle has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in the league. The Dolphins are in need of a No. 3 wideout after Cedrick Wilson Jr. signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency. McDaniel is hopeful that things can work out with Beckham.

"[I'm] definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that," McDaniel said. "We'll see what happens."

Before joining the Ravens last offseason, Beckham looked like he was a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games before 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns during the postseason. While Beckham played a big role in helping the Rams lift the Lombardi Trophy, he tore the same ACL that was torn in the 2020 season.

Even after an underwhelming 2023 season, Beckham believes his tank hasn't been empty.

"If there is anything I felt about myself — regardless of anybody's opinion or anything like that — is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have s--- in the tank," Beckham told reporters following the Ravens' AFC Championship Game loss.

