National Football League Don't punish Eagles for 'tush push' success, NFL exec says Updated Feb. 29, 2024 12:38 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles have seemingly perfected the "tush push" play, which allows quarterback Jalen Hurts to gain a yard or two when he plunges up the middle and gets a shove from a teammate or two from behind. NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations Troy Vincent believes that the Eagles' success with the play is no reason for it to be banned.

"Don't punish a team that strategically does it well," Vincent said Thursday, per NBC Sports.

Vincent said the NFL Competition Committee didn't discuss the tush push during its meeting at the Scouting Combine because all the members agree that there's no reason to ban the play. Vincent explained that there will be a discussion about the play at the upcoming league meeting, to ensure that other teams have an opportunity to be heard about the play, but it appears that there is little support for a potential tush push ban.

According to Vincent, the general notion within the league is that the tush push is a credit to Philadelphia for finding a short-yardage play that works so effectively for them.

"Their success rate, just amazing," Vincent said, per NBC Sports.

