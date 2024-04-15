National Football League DeVonta Smith receives 3-year extension from Eagles, reportedly worth $75 million Updated Apr. 15, 2024 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles are making sure that Jalen Hurts has one of his top receivers by his side for the foreseeable future.

DeVonta Smith has agreed to a three-year extension with the Eagles, the team announced Monday. While they didn't disclose how much Smith will earn, the receiver is set to make $75 million over the deal with $51 million guaranteed, NFL Media reported.

While Smith became extension-eligible this offseason, the Eagles still had a couple of years to make a long-term commitment with the receiver. The Eagles picked up the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, keeping him under team control through the end of the 2025 season.

However, Smith is one of a handful of wide receivers who are expected to earn big-money deals either this offseason or next. Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins and Amon-Ra St. Brown are among the receivers who are extension-eligible this offseason. So, the Eagles might have saved money by making Smith the first receiver from that group to receive a deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith has consistently produced since the Eagles drafted him with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's recorded at least 900 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in the league, including 1,000-yard seasons in the last two years. Smith had 81 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns last season, continuing to form one of the league's best receiver duos alongside A.J. Brown.

With Smith's extension keeping him under lock until the end of the 2028 season, the Eagles have their key offensive players all under contract through the 2026 season. Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension last offseason, keeping him with the team through 2028. Left tackle Jordan Mailata and guard Landon Dickerson are also under contract through the end of the 2028 season while right tackle Lane Johnson is under contract with the team until the end of the 2027 season. Brown is under contract through the 2026 season.

In addition to extending some of their top offensive players this offseason, the Eagles made a splashy addition to the unit. They signed former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.7 million deal.

The Eagles look to rebound in 2024 after a rough end to the 2023 season. After looking poised to repeat as NFC East champions and make another run to the Super Bowl, Philadelphia lost five of its final six regular season games following a 10-1 start. The Eagles ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening round of the playoffs.

share