Davante Adams' misdemeanor assault charge for shoving photographer dropped

Updated Jun. 24, 2023 1:12 p.m. ET

An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams for shoving a photographer to the ground after an October game in Kansas City has been dropped.

The Kansas City Star reported Friday that a prosecutor had dismissed the misdemeanor charge June 5 and that the case was closed.

With that, the case against the Raiders star is now officially closed. However, the photographer at the center of the incident, identified by police as Ryan Zebley, still has a pending civil lawsuit against the Chiefs, the Raiders and Adams, among others, over the incident.

As Adams made his way off the field following the Raiders' 30-29 loss on October 10, 2022, he pushed Zebley, causing him to fall to the ground. Zebley later revealed that he suffered a concussion and whiplash as a result of the incident.

At the time, police at Arrowhead Stadium called it an "intentional, overt act," and Zebley claimed that he "feared for his life."

Adams, acknowledging his wrongdoing, took full responsibility for his actions and promptly issued an apology.

"He jumped in front of me coming off the field," Adams said in 2022. "I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground. I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.

"I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

