National Football League Daniel Jones will sign four-year extension with Giants; Saquon Barkley franchised Updated Mar. 7, 2023 4:22 p.m. EST

Quarterback Daniel Jones will sign a four-year extension with the New York Giants.

The deal was reported as being worth $160 million. FOX Sports has confirmed those numbers.

Now that Jones is under contract, the Giants will place the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Jones ranked ninth on FOX Sports' rankings of the top 50 free agents of the NFL offseason. An excerpt from that article:

The Giants think he's their franchise quarterback and say they will retain him even if they have to use the franchise tag ($32.4 million). They've already opened negotiations on a long-term deal, hoping to lure him back with a deal worth around $35 million per year, according to sources. But Jones, 25, is coming off a breakout season during which he dragged the Giants to the playoffs despite throwing to a terrible receiver corps. On the open market, Jones knows he'd top $40 million per year.





The Giants selected Jones sixth overall out of Duke in 2019.

