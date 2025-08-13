National Football League
Dan Campbell on Those Doubting Lions' Coaching: 'Anything Negative Motivates Me'
National Football League

Dan Campbell on Those Doubting Lions' Coaching: 'Anything Negative Motivates Me'

Published Aug. 13, 2025 11:05 a.m. ET

A "raid" is defined by what happened to Dan Campbell's coaching staff last winter, as the Detroit Lions head coach lost both of his coordinators – Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn – to head-coaching positions, and several other assistant coaches who followed them.

To boot, this came after the Lions claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 15-2 but then lost to the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round.

However, any doubt over whether Campbell and the Lions can overcome these changes is just more fuel for the head coach. 

"It’s not hard for me to find things that can drive you. That’s how I was as a player, that’s how I am as a coach. I’ll pull anything negative because it motivates me," Campbell said in an interview with WXYZ-TV Detroit. "So I would be lying if I said, ‘No, that doesn’t get me going a little bit.’ That’s the next challenge."

Outside of losing both coordinators, Detroit lost passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett, tight ends coach Steve Heiden, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and defensive line coach Terrell Williams. Last season, Detroit was first in the NFL in points (33.2 per game) and second in total yards (409.5 per game).

On the playcalling front, former Lions senior offensive assistant John Morton is returning to Detroit to be the team's offensive coordinator, while four-year linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard was promoted to defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I really did this right, I should be able to just leave and these guys don’t miss a beat. If you really do your job, that can happen," Campbell said.

Across Campbell's four seasons at the helm (2021-24), the Lions are 39-28-1 in the regular season and 2-2 in the postseason, including back-to-back NFC North division titles (2023-24).

Detroit opens the 2025 regular season on the road against the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers on Sept. 7.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Detroit Lions
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Taylor Swift Joins The Kelce Brothers' Podcast, Announces New Album

Taylor Swift Joins The Kelce Brothers' Podcast, Announces New Album

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes