National Football League Dan Campbell on Those Doubting Lions' Coaching: 'Anything Negative Motivates Me' Published Aug. 13, 2025 11:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A "raid" is defined by what happened to Dan Campbell's coaching staff last winter, as the Detroit Lions head coach lost both of his coordinators – Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn – to head-coaching positions, and several other assistant coaches who followed them.

To boot, this came after the Lions claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 15-2 but then lost to the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round.

However, any doubt over whether Campbell and the Lions can overcome these changes is just more fuel for the head coach.

"It’s not hard for me to find things that can drive you. That’s how I was as a player, that’s how I am as a coach. I’ll pull anything negative because it motivates me," Campbell said in an interview with WXYZ-TV Detroit. "So I would be lying if I said, ‘No, that doesn’t get me going a little bit.’ That’s the next challenge."

Outside of losing both coordinators, Detroit lost passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett, tight ends coach Steve Heiden, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and defensive line coach Terrell Williams. Last season, Detroit was first in the NFL in points (33.2 per game) and second in total yards (409.5 per game).

On the playcalling front, former Lions senior offensive assistant John Morton is returning to Detroit to be the team's offensive coordinator, while four-year linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard was promoted to defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If I really did this right, I should be able to just leave and these guys don’t miss a beat. If you really do your job, that can happen," Campbell said.

Across Campbell's four seasons at the helm (2021-24), the Lions are 39-28-1 in the regular season and 2-2 in the postseason, including back-to-back NFC North division titles (2023-24).

Detroit opens the 2025 regular season on the road against the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers on Sept. 7.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Detroit Lions

What did you think of this story?

share