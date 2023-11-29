National Football League Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks: Prediction, odds, picks Published Nov. 29, 2023 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) are solid favorites, expected to win by at least a touchdown (currently -7) over the Seattle Seahawks (6-5). The Cowboys have won three games in a row.

The Seahawks were annihilated by the San Francisco 49ers 31-13 on Thanksgiving, while the Cowboys took care of the Washington Commanders with ease, 45-10 in their holiday tilt.

Can the Cowboys keep their streak going?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Seahawks and Cowboys — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Odds & Betting Lines

Cowboys vs Seahawks Betting Information updated as of November 26, 2023, 6:34 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Cowboys -7 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-7)

Pick OU: Over (45.5)

Prediction: Dallas 31 - Seattle 15

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

I’m sure many bettors will be inclined to use 6.5 or 7-pt teasers to get the Cowboys under a field goal, and I can’t argue with that logic. But if you’re playing it straight up, the favorite is the way to go here.

The Cowboys do nothing but beat up on mediocre teams, and that is certainly what the Seahawks are starting to feel like. The last four Cowboys victories have come by 35,23,32 and 23 points.

It’s yet to be determined if they can win an important game, but winning by a wide margin against teams they’re much better than has been proven time and again.

Expect the Cowboys to roll once again.

PICK: Cowboys (-9) to win by more than 9 points

How to Watch Dallas vs. Seattle

Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, Texas

TV: Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Recent Matchups

Seattle owns a 3-2 record against Dallas in their last five matchups.

Over their last five head-to-head matchups, Seattle has put up 103 points, while Dallas has accumulated 91.

Dallas Betting Info

In 11 Dallas games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 7 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Dallas contests this year have hit the over 63.6% of the time (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the Cowboys are 8-1 (winning 88.9% of the time).

Dallas is 4-1 (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -340 or shorter.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 77.3%.

Cowboys Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 262.4 (2,886) 5 Rush yards 115.3 (1,268) 12 Points scored 31.5 (347) 1 Pass yards against 167.2 (1,839) 2 Rush yards against 109.1 (1,200) 15 Points allowed 16.8 (185) 4

Dallas' Key Players

Offense

Dak Prescott has passed for 2,935 yards (fifth in the NFL), 23 touchdowns (first in the NFL) and six interceptions this year. He is averaging 266.8 yards per game and 7.9 per attempt, while completing 70.0% of his attempts.

To go along with his passing stats, Prescott has 151 rushing yards (third on the Cowboys), with two rushing touchdowns.

CeeDee Lamb has 78 receptions (fourth in the NFL) for 1,066 yards (second in the NFL) and six TDs. In 11 games, he is averaging 7.1 catches and 96.9 yards per game.

Tony Pollard's output on the ground this season includes 669 yards (seventh in the NFL) and four TDs. He is averaging 60.8 yards per game and 4.2 per attempt (16th in the NFL).

Pollard has totaled 39 catches on 46 targets for 233 yards, though he has yet to score a touchdown in the passing game.

Brandin Cooks has 33 receptions for 452 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 48 times in the air attack, and averages 3.3 receptions and 45.2 yards through 10 games played.

Defense

On the defensive side for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has racked up 40 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and 11.5 sacks in 2023.

Daron Bland has picked off seven pases (first in the NFL) and added 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 13 passes defended.

Damone Clark has put up 73 tackles and 4.0 TFL this year. He leads the Cowboys in tackles.

Jayron Kearse has one interception while adding 47 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Seattle Betting Info

Seattle has gone 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Games involving Seattle have hit the over on five occasions this year.

The Seahawks have won one of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +270 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.

Seahawks Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 221.8 (2,440) 17 Rush yards 95.8 (1,054) 26 Points scored 20.8 (229) 16 Pass yards against 230.7 (2,538) 21 Rush yards against 117.7 (1,295) 22 Points allowed 22.6 (249) 22

Seattle's Key Players

Offense

Geno Smith is averaging 7.2 passing yards per attempt (13th in the NFL) and 234.9 yards per game this year, completing 65.4% of his passes on the way to 2,584 total yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 11 games.

Kenneth Walker III has 613 rushing yards (leading the Seahawks) and six rushing touchdowns, while averaging 61.3 yards per game and 4.1 per carry (21st in the NFL).

Walker has added 17 receptions (1.7 per game) for 173 yards (17.3 per game) with one receiving touchdown. He's been targeted 23 times in the passing attack.

D.K. Metcalf has recorded 678 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions, while being targeted 80 times this season.

Tyler Lockett has 575 receiving yards and four touchdowns from 54 receptions after getting 79 targets.

Defense

In 2023, Bobby Wagner has amassed 113 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks over 11 games.

Jordyn Brooks has 3.5 sacks (third on the Seahawks) to go with 7.0 TFL, 95 tackles, and one interception.

Devon Witherspoon has 57 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in the 2023 campaign. He is fifth on the Seahawks in tackles.

Julian Love's stats include one interception as well as 70 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended in 11 games

