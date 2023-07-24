National Football League Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection 1.0: Predicting how team could break camp Updated Jul. 24, 2023 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

How much can change in three weeks? It's always wild to think about what gets crammed into a typical training camp. For all the money and logistics that go into the trip, the Cowboys will practice just 12 times during their stay in Oxnard, Calif, which begins this week. Things can (and will) change rapidly.

At the same time, I think we often get carried away with the day-to-day rhythms of training camp. Highlight-reel catches in practice often don't translate the way we think they do, and coaching staffs often have completely different ideas than the rest of us about how a roster will be constructed. That doesn't even include the drastic impact preseason games can have on roster decisions.

My plan for the next month is to chart the thought process. Today, before anyone has even hit the field, I'll project the Cowboys' final roster as it makes sense right now. I'll update it as we go along, charting the changes and the reasoning. By the time we see the real thing in September, hopefully we'll have learned a few things about Dallas' decision-making process.

Quarterback (2)

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

At this point, my only question is whether the Cowboys will do something goofy to fudge the numbers. If you'll recall, last summer they released Cooper Rush and waived Will Grier during final cuts to preserve roster spots for other players. Rush is a vested veteran, having accrued three seasons of service, so he can be released without being subjected to the waiver wire and then re-sign once a spot is created. After he went 4-1 as the starter last fall (and signed an extension for more than the minimum) I wonder if the front office might opt not to play that game with him this year. We'll see.

Running Back (4)

Tony Pollard

Ronald Jones II

Malik Davis

Deuce Vaughn

I'm not convinced that Ronald Jones' roster spot is secure. His contract isn't large enough to guarantee him a job, and there are younger, talented guys behind him. But today, without having seen a single snap, I still think his experience gives him an edge and should be considered. Deuce Vaughn is going to make the team; of that I have no doubt. My main question for the rookie is how big of a role he can carve out for himself and how high it allows him to climb up the depth chart. There's a world where Vaughn is Tony Pollard's unquestioned backup.

Wide Receiver (6)

CeeDee Lamb

Brandin Cooks

Michael Gallup

Jalen Tolbert

Simi Fehoko

KaVontae Turpin

What a difference a year makes. After last summer's rotating door of options, the top half of this depth chart is set in stone with Brandin Cooks in the mix and Michael Gallup fully healthy. I have a couple questions here. First, is 2021 fifth-round draft pick Simi Fehoko capable of beating out the younger options? Right now, I'm giving him the nod because of his familiarity with the quarterbacks and the offense. But keep in mind that the front office just spent a seventh-round pick on Jalen Brooks, and younger draft picks often find a way of sticking around.

My other question is about KaVontae Turpin. Maybe it sounds silly to suggest that a Pro Bowler doesn't have job security, but Turpin only played 65 snaps on offense last year. If someone else proves adept in a special teams role (like Deuce Vaughn, perhaps), it could spell trouble. Still, I think Turpin's rare speed likely lands him on the team again.

Tight End (3)

Jake Ferguson

Luke Schoonmaker

Peyton Hendershot

No need for a lot of words here. It's worth keeping an eye on veteran Sean McKeon, who absolutely could factor into the final roster for a fourth straight year. For the time being, though, I'm willing to roll with just the three young guys.

Offensive Line (9)

Tyron Smith

Tyler Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

Terence Steele

Chuma Edoga

Asim Richards

Matt Waletzko

Matt Farniok

Good luck figuring out where they'll all play, but it's not too hard to parse through the names. I think my biggest question right now is about veteran Chuma Edoga. The universally accepted logic suggests he has a shot at the left guard job, but the Cowboys only guaranteed him $1 million. If he isn't significantly better than some of the young guys, like Asim Richards or Matt Farniok, I don't think that's a terribly hard decision to make. Thanks to Tyler Smith's position flexibility, I only saw the need to keep Matt Waletzko as a spare tackle.

Defensive End (5)

DeMarcus Lawrence

Micah Parsons

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams

Dante Fowler

I don't really care how you label Micah Parsons. He's the best player on the team and he's likely going to spend most of his time rushing the passer. So I put him here. The Cowboys are loaded at this spot, and I'd be surprised if the final group looks much different.

Defensive Tackle (5)

Osa Odighizuwa

Mazi Smith

Johnathan Hankins

Chauncey Golston

Viliami Fehoko

Defensive tackle is way more of a shot in the dark than the edge. First-round pick Mazi Smith is an obvious lock, and the same can be said for Osa Odighizuwa. The Cowboys clearly valued what Johnathan Hankins brought to their run defense at the midpoint last season. But there's a cluster of confusion at the back end of the depth chart. Without ever having seen him practice, I'm assuming Viliami (also known as Junior) Fehoko has a roster spot by virtue of being a pretty high draft pick. I don't think there's room on the roster for all three among the trio of Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston and Quinton Bohanna. The coaching staff likely has a decision or two to make about some of the veterans.

Linebacker (5)

Leighton Vander Esch

Damone Clark

DeMarvion Overshown

Jabril Cox

Devin Harper

I think you can get away with going light at this position for two reasons. First, Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson can essentially function as extra linebackers in a lot of looks. Second, Parsons can wear a variety of different hats, even if he's not a full-time linebacker. I initially considered keeping just four linebackers on this list, but I felt crazy for doing so.

Cornerback (6)

Trevon Diggs

Stephon Gilmore

DaRon Bland

Jourdan Lewis

Kelvin Joseph

Eric Scott Jr.

The intrigue at this spot is in figuring out the pecking order. The outside spots are set in stone, but there could be as many as three experienced veterans battling for the nickel corner job. It's hard to remember a year the Cowboys looked this deep at corner.

Safety (5)

Jayron Kearse

Donovan Wilson

Malik Hooker

Israel Mukuamu

Markquese Bell

The top three look like locks, and Israel Mukuamu showed some seriously intriguing growth in Year 2. Markquese Bell seems like he should have the inside track to a roster spot, though that's not a guarantee.

Specialist (3)

Trent Sieg

Bryan Anger

Brandon Aubrey

This should serve as a quick reminder that the team's eventual kicker might not be in camp yet. That's how this played out last season. But special teams-coordinator John Fassel liked Brandon Aubrey enough to wait for the USFL season to end so the Cowboys could scoop him up. As long as he doesn't completely melt down, I like his odds.

David Helman covers the Dallas Cowboys for FOX Sports. He previously spent nine seasons covering the Cowboys for the team’s official website. In 2018, he won a regional Emmy for his role in producing "Dak Prescott: A Family Reunion" about the quarterback’s time at Mississippi State. Follow him on Twitter at @davidhelman_ .

