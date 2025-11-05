National Football League
Dak Prescott on Cowboys Trade Deadline Moves: 'I'm F------ Pumped'
Dak Prescott on Cowboys Trade Deadline Moves: 'I'm F------ Pumped'

Published Nov. 5, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys were among the busiest teams at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and quarterback Dak Prescott couldn't contain how "pumped" he was about it.

"I’m f------ pumped. You can quote me on that," Prescott said on Tuesday about the Cowboys trading for former New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, according to the team's website.

To attain Williams, Dallas sent its 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (2023 first-rounder) to New York, while sending its 2026 seventh-round pick to Cincinnati for Wilson.

Williams, a one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, has totaled one sack, three forced fumbles and 32 combined tackles this season. He's in the second season of a four-year, $96 million deal.

Wilson, who's in the second season of a four-year, $36 million extension, has totaled 46 combined tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery this season. He has logged 100-plus combined tackles in each of the last four complete seasons.

Williams and Wilson join a 3-5-1 Dallas team that's 31st in the NFL in opponent total yards (397.4 per game) and opponent points (30.8 per game). As for the player who's "f------ pumped" about the team's defensive pickups, Prescott has totaled 2,319 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 98.8 passer rating this season, while completing 69.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Following a Week 10 bye, Prescott, Williams, Wilson and the Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Nov. 17.

