Dak Prescott on Cowboys Trade Deadline Moves: 'I'm F------ Pumped'
The Dallas Cowboys were among the busiest teams at Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and quarterback Dak Prescott couldn't contain how "pumped" he was about it.
"I’m f------ pumped. You can quote me on that," Prescott said on Tuesday about the Cowboys trading for former New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, according to the team's website.
To attain Williams, Dallas sent its 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (2023 first-rounder) to New York, while sending its 2026 seventh-round pick to Cincinnati for Wilson.
Williams, a one-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, has totaled one sack, three forced fumbles and 32 combined tackles this season. He's in the second season of a four-year, $96 million deal.
Wilson, who's in the second season of a four-year, $36 million extension, has totaled 46 combined tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery this season. He has logged 100-plus combined tackles in each of the last four complete seasons.
Williams and Wilson join a 3-5-1 Dallas team that's 31st in the NFL in opponent total yards (397.4 per game) and opponent points (30.8 per game). As for the player who's "f------ pumped" about the team's defensive pickups, Prescott has totaled 2,319 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 98.8 passer rating this season, while completing 69.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Following a Week 10 bye, Prescott, Williams, Wilson and the Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Nov. 17.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Colts Make a Blockbuster Addition, Trading for Jets Star CB Sauce Gardner
2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Cowboys Make a Trade With the Bengals
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: How Good Are the Good Teams?
-
QB Stock Market Week 10: Darnold Has Staying Power. Do Kyler and Tua?
Is Jerry Jones Trying to Recreate Trade that Won Cowboys 3 Super Bowls?
Herd Hierarchy Week 10: Are the Rams or Eagles the Best NFC Team?
-
NFL Top 10 Rankings: Who's No. 1? Eagles, Bills, Rams Climb; Colts, Packers Tumble
2025 NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Jets, Cowboys and Other Top Moves on Deadline Day
By Overpaying for Sauce Gardner, Colts Leap Headfirst into Super Bowl Window
-
Colts Make a Blockbuster Addition, Trading for Jets Star CB Sauce Gardner
2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Cowboys Make a Trade With the Bengals
2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: How Good Are the Good Teams?
-
QB Stock Market Week 10: Darnold Has Staying Power. Do Kyler and Tua?
Is Jerry Jones Trying to Recreate Trade that Won Cowboys 3 Super Bowls?
Herd Hierarchy Week 10: Are the Rams or Eagles the Best NFC Team?
-
NFL Top 10 Rankings: Who's No. 1? Eagles, Bills, Rams Climb; Colts, Packers Tumble
2025 NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Jets, Cowboys and Other Top Moves on Deadline Day
By Overpaying for Sauce Gardner, Colts Leap Headfirst into Super Bowl Window