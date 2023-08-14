Cowboys, Zack Martin reportedly agree to terms on pay raise for All-Pro guard
Zack Martin's contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys has been resolved.
The Cowboys reworked the Pro Bowl guard's deal, which will now pay him over $18 million in each of the next two seasons, ESPN reported Monday. Martin was originally scheduled to earn $13.5 million and $14 million in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively. In addition, Martin's salaries for the 2023 and 2024 seasons will be fully guaranteed. He'll receive $8.5 million more than what he was originally set to make.
Martin's original contract was a six-year $84 million extension he signed ahead of the 2018 season.
Prior to Monday, Martin was holding out of Cowboys camp. Due to the CBA rules, Martin received a fine of up to $50,000 for each day of camp he missed and amassed nearly $1 million in holdout-related fines, according to NFL Media.
Of course, Martin will end up netting more money as a result and will move up on the highest-paid guards list. He'll be the third-highest-paid guard on an average annual value basis following his contract restructure, moving him up from ninth. He sits roughly $2 million behind Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom, who has the highest average annual salary at the position at $20.5 million after signing a five-year, $105 million extension earlier this offseason.
Martin has been one of the NFL's best guards since the Cowboys drafted him out of Notre Dame in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He's been a Pro Bowler in eight of his first nine seasons and has been named a first-team All-Pro six times.
The Cowboys have been busy managing contract situations since the start of training camp. They gave cornerback Trevon Diggs a five-year extension in late July and have reportedly been discussing contract extensions with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Terence Steele since then.
