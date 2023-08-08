National Football League Cowboys top list of most valuable NFL franchises at $9.2 billion Updated Aug. 8, 2023 7:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's a yearly tradition to see which sports franchises are among the most valuable in the United States and the world at large. Sportico released its top 10 most valuable NFL franchises for 2023, with 16 teams coming in the top 25 of all sports globally.

Here are Sportico's top 10 most valuable NFL franchises.

1. Dallas Cowboys - $9.2 billion

Super Bowls: 5

2022 record: 12-5, lost in NFC divisional round

2023 outlook: The Cowboys continue to garner attention and make the playoffs, but they also continue to come up short. With that said, quarterback Dak Prescott has a new weapon on the outside in Brandin Cooks and emerging star CeeDee Lamb, while the Cowboys defense surrendered just 20.1 points per game last season, good for fifth in the NFL.

2. New York Giants - $7.04 billion

Super Bowls: 4

2022 record: 9-7-1, lost in NFC divisional round

2023 outlook: New York is looking to build on its first playoff win in 11 years, which likely comes from quarterback Daniel Jones taking another step forward. The arrival of tight end Darren Waller and rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt could provide a boost for the team's passing game.

3. Los Angeles Rams - $6.94 billion

Super Bowls: 2

2022 record: 5-12, missed playoffs

2023 outlook: The Rams are looking to bounce back from a disastrous season but have plenty of familiar faces (Sean McVay) and impact players (Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford) in the building to right the ship; they're just one year removed from winning the Super Bowl.

4. New England Patriots - $6.7 billion

Super Bowls: 6

2022 record: 8-9, missed playoffs

2023 outlook: The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl LIII and are entering Year 5 post-Tom Brady. They hope the offseason pickups of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki provide a needed spark in the passing game for quarterback Mac Jones.

5. San Francisco 49ers - $6.15 billion

Super Bowls: 5

2022 record: 13-4, lost in NFC Championship Game

2023 outlook: The 49ers have reached the NFC Championship Game in three of the last four seasons and sport one of the best overall rosters in the NFL (Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, among others). Can a healthy Brock Purdy get San Francisco its first Super Bowl in 29 years?

6. New York Jets - $6.11 billion

Super Bowls: 1

2022 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

2023 outlook: One year ago, everyone thought Aaron Rodgers would be under center for the Jets in 2023; correction, we did not think this. Rodgers, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year winners Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, as well as a potent overall defense have the Jets firmly in playoff contention for next season.

How will Aaron Rodgers' Jets tenure impact his HOF career? Aaron Rodgers may have not played in the Hall of Fame Game, but he was present on the sidelines.

7. Washington Commanders - $6.05 billion

Super Bowls: 3

2022 record: 8-8-1, missed playoffs

2023 outlook: For the first time since 1998, Washington will enter a season without the notorious Dan Snyder — who officially sold the team to a group that includes Josh Harris and Magic Johnson in July — as its owner. The Commanders have some new pieces on offense, including offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterback Sam Howell, a 2022 draft selection of the franchise.

8. Chicago Bears - $6 billion

Super Bowls: 1

2022 record: 3-14, missed playoffs

2023 outlook: The Bears have struggled mightily of late, but they bolstered their offense (e.g. DJ Moore and Darnell Wright) and revamped their defense (e.g. Tremaine Edmunds and Yannick Ngakoue) this offseason in an attempt to build a competitive team around third-year quarterback Justin Fields.

9. Philadelphia Eagles - $5.95 billion

Super Bowls: 1

2022 record: 14-3, lost in Super Bowl

2023 outlook: In just his second full season as the team's full-time starter, Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl with conviction. As for the rest of Philadelphia's roster, it was third in total yards (389.1) and second in total yards surrendered (301.5) per game. The Eagles also have a lot of Georgia Bulldogs on their roster — like, a lot.

Can Eagles avoid Super Bowl hangover?

10. Las Vegas Raiders - $5.77 billion

Super Bowls: 3

2022 record: 6-11, missed playoffs

2023 outlook: The Raiders are entering their fourth season in Las Vegas, second with head coach Josh McDaniels and first with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow to target in the passing game. At the same time, 2022 NFL-leading rusher Josh Jacobs is away from the team due to a contract dispute.

