Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz reports to minicamp amid contract impasse

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz appeared at the team's mandatory minicamp this week, after missing voluntary OTAs.

Schultz skipped OTAs in light of his ongoing contractual negotiations with the team, hoping that his absence would send a message to the squad that he was serious about getting a long-term deal done. Dallas franchise-tagged Schultz following the 2021 campaign, placing a $10.9 million tender on him for 2022.

Had Schultz decided to miss minicamp, he could've faced fines up to $95,000 for the three-day period.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, while talks on a new deal between Dallas and Schultz have progressed since the beginning of the offseason, the two sides are "not close" to completing one. Schultz will have to play under the franchise tag if the parties can't reach an agreement by July 15.

Schultz had his best season yet as a receiving target in 2021, hauling in 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight TDs in his breakout campaign. The 25-year-old has recorded 141 catches since 2020, and last season, he became the first TE since Jason Witten to record at least 75 catches, 800 yards and eight touchdowns in a season.

Schultz would've racked up fines of up to $50,000 per day had he extended his holdout into July, when training camp begins. Dallas' three-day minicamp is slated for Tuesday through Thursday.

