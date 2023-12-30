National Football League
Cornerback Eric Stokes goes back on injured reserve as Packers' secondary suffers another setback
National Football League

Cornerback Eric Stokes goes back on injured reserve as Packers' secondary suffers another setback

Published Dec. 30, 2023 3:45 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes has gone back on injured reserve as he continues to deal with a hamstring issue, causing one more obstacle for a secondary that's already missing suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Stokes hadn’t been listed on Friday’s injury report, but the Packers announced Saturday the hamstring issue would prevent the 2021 first-round pick from Georgia from playing Sunday at Minnesota. Later Saturday, the Packers placed him on injured reserve.

The hamstring problem caused Stokes to spend time on injured reserve earlier this season. Stokes has played in just three games all season and was limited to four special-teams snaps in one of them.

Earlier in the year, he was dealing with a foot injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Packers (7-8) had announced Wednesday that Alexander would be serving a one-game suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. That means Alexander and Stokes will be sidelined when the Packers face All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings (7-8) in a game with huge playoff implications for both teams.

Alexander appointed himself as a captain for Green Bay’s 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday and then botched the pregame coin flip by saying the Packers wanted to go on defense rather than deferring their choice to the second half. Alexander got an assist when referee Alex Kemp asked Alexander to clarify, after Packers coach Matt LaFleur had told the officiating crew in advance what he wanted in the event Green Bay won the toss.

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), offensive tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle) and running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) are doubtful for Sunday’s game, according to Friday’s injury report. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle), defensive lineman TJ Slaton (knee/foot), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) and cornerback Robert Rochell (neck) are questionable.

Did Matt LaFleur, Packers might the RIGHT decision in suspending Jaire Alexander?

Did Matt LaFleur, Packers might the RIGHT decision in suspending Jaire Alexander?

The Packers signed safety Benny Sapp III from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday and also elevated wide receiver Bo Melton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Green Bay Packers
Eric Stokes
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Russell Wilson: Broncos threatened to bench me after Chiefs win if I didn't amend contract

Russell Wilson: Broncos threatened to bench me after Chiefs win if I didn't amend contract

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes