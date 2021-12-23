Los Angeles Rams Cooper Kupp should be in NFL MVP race, Cowherd says 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Generally, when it comes to the NFL's MVP race, quarterbacks own top billing, while the other skill positions –– like running back and wide receiver –– lag a leg behind.

But not in Colin Cowherd's world.

For Cowherd, there's one receiver whose individual feats –– outside of his quarterback –– have earned him the right to be considered in the NFL MVP race.

"Cooper Kupp should be in the running [for MVP]," Cowherd said on "The Herd" on Thursday. "He has 122 catches. He'll probably end up with 145. He is as good at any position as anybody in the NFL –– 122 catches is two games worth of snaps for Matt Stafford."

In addition to Kupp's 122 receptions, the Rams receiver has a league-leading 1,625 yards and 14 TDs.

And in terms of value, Cowherd believes there are few players that are more valuable than Kupp.

"College basketball, March Madness has it right. They honor a "Most Outstanding Player." That's the way to do it. If the NFL called it ‘Best Player,' my top five would be Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Kupp Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt and Jonathan Taylor. Once you go valuable, it's Aaron Rodgers and maybe Jonathan Taylor. And that's it.

"In your life, if you had an MVP award –– most valuable possession –– it would either be your house, your condo or your apartment. It's always going to be your most valuable possession. Otherwise, you're sleeping on the street. To me, I'm bored with [the MVP.] Cooper Kupp's unbelievable. I think they should change it."

