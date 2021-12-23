Los Angeles Rams
Cooper Kupp should be in NFL MVP race, Cowherd says Cooper Kupp should be in NFL MVP race, Cowherd says
Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp should be in NFL MVP race, Cowherd says

5 hours ago

Generally, when it comes to the NFL's MVP race, quarterbacks own top billing, while the other skill positions –– like running back and wide receiver –– lag a leg behind. 

But not in Colin Cowherd's world. 

For Cowherd, there's one receiver whose individual feats –– outside of his quarterback –– have earned him the right to be considered in the NFL MVP race.

"Cooper Kupp should be in the running [for MVP]," Cowherd said on "The Herd" on Thursday. "He has 122 catches. He'll probably end up with 145. He is as good at any position as anybody in the NFL –– 122 catches is two games worth of snaps for Matt Stafford."

Colin Cowherd: Rams' Cooper Kupp should be in the running for league MVP I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Rams' Cooper Kupp should be in the running for league MVP I THE HERD
If we're talking about the best players in the NFL, Colin Cowherd believes there's a case to be made for Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

In addition to Kupp's 122 receptions, the Rams receiver has a league-leading 1,625 yards and 14 TDs. 

And in terms of value, Cowherd believes there are few players that are more valuable than Kupp.

"College basketball, March Madness has it right. They honor a "Most Outstanding Player." That's the way to do it. If the NFL called it ‘Best Player,' my top five would be Aaron Rodgers, Cooper Kupp Micah Parsons, T.J. Watt and Jonathan Taylor. Once you go valuable, it's Aaron Rodgers and maybe Jonathan Taylor. And that's it.

"In your life, if you had an MVP award –– most valuable possession –– it would either be your house, your condo or your apartment. It's always going to be your most valuable possession. Otherwise, you're sleeping on the street. To me, I'm bored with [the MVP.] Cooper Kupp's unbelievable. I think they should change it."

Get more from Los Angeles Rams Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds Week 16: Picks, lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: Picks, lines for every game

3 mins ago
Schrager's Cheat Sheet: Cooper Kupp belongs in MVP race
National Football League

Schrager's Cheat Sheet: Cooper Kupp belongs in MVP race

4 hours ago
NFL odds Week 16: Colts over Cardinals is the bet you need to make (and more)
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: Colts over Cardinals is the bet you need to make (and more)

10 hours ago
2022 Pro Bowl rosters revealed: See who made the cut
National Football League

2022 Pro Bowl rosters revealed: See who made the cut

1 day ago
COVID-19 updates: College football bowl season disrupted
National Football League

COVID-19 updates: College football bowl season disrupted

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes