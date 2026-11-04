Commanders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9

The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Commanders vs. Rams at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.

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Rams @ Commanders Odds

Moneyline

Rams: -230

Commanders: +190

Spread

Rams -5.5: -108

Commanders +5.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 47.5: -102

Under 47.5: -118

Rams @ Commanders Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The Rams have won two straight, while Washington is 0-5 in games following a win since the start of 2025, the worst record in the NFL.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have each rushed for 50+ yards and scored a rushing touchdown in each of the Rams’ last two games.

Matthew Stafford ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (2,146) and first in completions (204), while Puka Nacua is coming off an 11-catch, 80-yard performance with a touchdown.

The Rams rank third in quarterback pressure rate (41.0%) and first when blitzing (53.6%), giving them a way to disrupt Jayden Daniels and Washington’s offense.

The Pick: Rams -5.5

How to Watch Commanders vs. Rams