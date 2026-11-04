National Football League
National Football League
Commanders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 9
Published Nov. 8, 2026 1:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a Week 9 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Commanders vs. Rams at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 8.
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Moneyline
- Rams: -230
- Commanders: +190
Spread
- Rams -5.5: -108
- Commanders +5.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 47.5: -102
- Under 47.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- The Rams have won two straight, while Washington is 0-5 in games following a win since the start of 2025, the worst record in the NFL.
- Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have each rushed for 50+ yards and scored a rushing touchdown in each of the Rams’ last two games.
- Matthew Stafford ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (2,146) and first in completions (204), while Puka Nacua is coming off an 11-catch, 80-yard performance with a touchdown.
- The Rams rank third in quarterback pressure rate (41.0%) and first when blitzing (53.6%), giving them a way to disrupt Jayden Daniels and Washington’s offense.
How to Watch Commanders vs. Rams
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
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