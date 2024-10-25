National Football League Commanders QB Jayden Daniels practices, will be game-time decision vs. Bears Published Oct. 25, 2024 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jayden Daniels is expected to be a game-time decision for the Washington Commanders when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday because of a rib injury after practicing Friday and keeping the possibility alive of him facing Caleb Williams in a matchup of rookie quarterbacks taken atop the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Daniels practiced in a limited capacity after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite was injured early in a 40-7 rout of Carolina last weekend.

Daniels has thrown for 1,410 yards, ran for 372 and been responsible for 10 touchdowns through five-plus games. What the Commanders do not want to do is put Daniels in a spot where he cannot be himself on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You want him to be able to play his game, but you want to almost protect him from himself at times because he's going to play a certain way," offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday. "He's a fearless competitor, and he's going to attack the moment. I think that's just collectively, as an organization, we got to make sure that he's full throttle and can play the way he wants to play before we put him out there."

Journeyman Marcus Mariota would start if Daniels is unable to go. Kingsbury credited Quinn for formulating a plan to be ready for Daniels or Mariota to be under center.

Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Daniels against the Panthers and has been preparing to start.

"It's never easy when the starting quarterback goes down, so it's really a collective effort from everybody to step their games up," Mariota said Wednesday. "Going into this week, just trying to prepare and be ready to go if I am called upon."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share