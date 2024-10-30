National Football League Commanders laud intern for grabbing Hail Mary ball: 'My instincts just kicked in' Updated Oct. 30, 2024 12:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Trailing the Chicago Bears 15-12 with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the ball on their own 48-yard line, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders had one option: throw a Hail Mary.

And their prayer was answered, as Daniels' pass was bounced backwards in the red zone and into the arms of wide receiver Noah Brown, who reeled in a walk-off, 52-yard touchdown.

Seconds later, Brown dropped the ball to celebrate the score with his teammates, and that's where Commanders equipment intern Drew Sinclair joined the chat, swooping up the loose ball to store it away.

"I just had my hands on my head in awe, and I saw everyone running around. I saw Noah [Brown] drop the ball, and my instincts just kicked in," Sinclair said about retrieving the ball, in a story that was published on the Commanders' team website Wednesday.

"DQ [head coach Dan Quinn] always preaches, 'The ball is life.' We see it everywhere. I saw ball and I got ball … I was just thinking, 'That's a pretty meaningful football for this team and for this organization.'"

Furthermore, Sinclair was praised in the team's locker room by Quinn.

What did Jayden Daniels showcase in his thrilling Hail Mary victory?

"I wasn't expecting it. I was in the back of the huddle listening to him talk. I heard my name, and I was still in awe from the play, and I was like, 'Oh crap that's me,' and I ran into the center," Sinclair said. "That was one of the best moments of my life, for sure."

Daniels finished the game with 326 passing yards and 52 rushing yards, while Brown finished with three receptions for 73 yards and one score. The win moved the Commanders to 6-2, good for first place in the NFC East.

On the whole, Brown has logged 17 receptions for 258 yards and one touchdown this season. He spent the 2023 season with the Houston Texans, which followed a five-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys (he missed the 2019 season due to a knee injury).

As for the one who threw the miracle completion, Daniels, whom Washington selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is among the favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, highlighted by him boasting a 104.3 passer rating, a 71.8% completion percentage and rushing for 424 yards.

Daniels, Brown and the first-place Commanders aim to keep the magic alive in Week 9 when they face the NFC East-rival New York Giants (2-6) on the road (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app); Washington beat New York on a walk-off field goal in Week 2.

